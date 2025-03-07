CFB analyst says Nebraska QB Dylan Raiola will win battle over DJ Lagway in 2025, but Florida QB will be drafted higher

Heading into the 2025 college football season, Dylan Raiola and DJ Lagway stand as two of the best young QBs in college football. Nebraska QB Raiola and Florida QB Lagway both had excellent freshman seasons and are ready to push on in 2025.

On Thursday, a new episode of the "Cover 3 College Football" podcast was released. In the episode, the hosts answered a mailbag question about who will have the better season between Dylan Raiola and DJ Lagway, which player will have the better career and who will be drafted higher.

CFB analyst Danny Kanell answered the question, saying he thinks Raiola will have the better season because Nebraska has an easier schedule. However, he thinks DJ Lagway will get drafted higher and have a better career as a whole (starts at 2:50):

"There's a chance Raiola has better numbers than Lagway this year because Florida's schedule's much harder. But the list of players if I'm starting a team in college football I'd rather have than DJ Lagway is really short and Raiola's not on it. I think Lagway will have a better career and be drafted higher. I think Lagway's got true one-one potential."

CFB Analysts agree DJ Lagway will have a better career than Dylan Raiola

The show continued with other hosts chiming in to discuss their opinions on who would have the better career. Tom Fornelli chimed in saying he thinks DJ Lagway will have the better career but Dylan Railoa will have the better season.

"I think Raiola is likely to have the better season statistically. I think if you look at their situations as far as who will have the better career, if you factor in team success, I think Florida has a higher season than what Nebraska has right now, so I would lean Lagway in that department.

"As far as who's drafted higher, I agree with physical traits. Lagway seems to have more of what NFL teams are looking for at the moment."

As freshmen, Dylan Raiola had the better first season between the two QBs. Railoa completed 275 of 410 passing attempts for 2819 yards and 13 TDs. Conversely, DJ Lagway completed 115 of 192 passing attempts for 1915 yards and 12 TDs. However, Raiola was the starter all year, whereas Lagway only took over when Graham Mertz went down with several different injuries.

