CFB analyst spells doom for Oklahoma taking on Texas amid John Mateer's questionable availability for Red River shootout

Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer has been upgraded to “probable” for Saturday’s game against Arch Manning’s Texas, according to the SEC availability report released on Thursday. It marks an improvement from his previous “questionable” status on Wednesday.

During Josh Pate’s "College Football Show," analyst Cole Cubelic analyzed how much Oklahoma’s performance depends on Mateer’s availability.

“I just don't know what the baseline offense is going to be for Oklahoma in this game if John Mateer doesn't go,” Cubic said (1:06). “Now, if John Mateer goes, it completely changes the dynamic of what this game is and what this game can be.

“I would love Oklahoma in this game if we had a 90% John Mateer that was going to play because the ball distributn, the ability to operate the offense at a high level, none of that is a real concern anymore.”

Mateer has been dealing with a hand injury that sidelined him in last week’s 44-0 win over Kent State.

This season, Mateer has thrown for 1,215 yards and six touchdowns, while adding 190 rushing yards and five scores in four games. In his absence, Michael Hawkins Jr. started but struggled, as the Sooners managed only three points.

Cubelic praised Mateer’s playmaking ability.

“(Mateer) can just create, and he has that it factor, and he has the ability to just make things happen,” Cubic said (1:37). “I couldn't believe my eyes when I was watching Michael Hawkins Jr. last week against Kent State. It didn't look good.

“It looked sporadic. It looked panicked. It looked rushed. It never looked comfortable.”

Oklahoma is unbeaten this season at 5-0.

Mack Brown defends Oklahoma’s secrecy on John Mateer’s injury

John Mateer injured his right hand during a 24-17 win over Auburn on Sept. 20 and had surgery in Los Angeles four days later with renowned hand specialist Dr. Steven Shin.

Early rumors suggested about a month of recovery for this kind of injury. But if Mateer takes the field on Saturday, it would mark just 17 days since the procedure.

Oklahoma coach Brent Venables declined to discuss Mateer’s condition during the SEC teleconference earlier in the week. But the Sooners later upgraded Mateer’s status from “questionable” to “probable” on the latest availability report.

Former Texas coach Mack Brown defended Oklahoma’s approach to keep Mateer's health update a secret.

“‘Lying’ is a strong word,” Brown said on “The Stampede” podcast with Vince Young and Bob Ballou. “We used to call it, ‘situation ethics.’ If it fit the situation, it was ethical, if you’re a coach during the week.

“It is definitely ethical. The more gray he can leave it, the more question marks you have as the opposing team.”

Mateer had been among the leading Heisman contenders prior to the injury.

