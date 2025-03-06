CFB analyst weighs in on Michael Lombardi’s “genius marketing” for UNC as the 33rd NFL team

College football analyst Pat Forde thinks general manager Michael Lombardi calling North Carolina the 33rd NFL team is genius marketing. The Tar Heels hired Bill Belichick as their head coach and Lombardi as their GM. The two have vowed to make the college program like an NFL team so the players can easily adapt to the pro game should they move on to the NFL.

"In terms of organization and demeanor, North Carolina football is what general manager Michael Lombardi is billing it to be: the 33rd NFL team. It’s genius marketing," Forde wrote.

According to Forde, the biggest advantage North Carolina and Belichick have is being an NFL-lite program so players know what to expect when they turn pros. This could entice some top players to go to UNC to prepare themselves for the NFL.

One way they are doing this is by having no numbers at practices. The defensive players are just wearing white UNC jerseys, offensive players in light blue and quarterbacks in red. It's something Belichick did in the NFL as he wants everyone to buy into the team and not their name or number on the jersey.

“That’s just what we do,” Belichick said. “We go out there and we earn it. So the numbers and the names and all, that’s not as important as doing your job and being responsible and accountable to your teammates and being a good teammate. And so it’s not all about individual notoriety right now."

Belichick signed a five-year deal with UNC with only three years guaranteed.

Bill Belichick says it's up to players to buy into UNC's philosophy

UNC began practice this week for the 2025 season and Bill Belichick says it will be up to the players if they buy in. Belichick knows practices won't be easy, but he says if players buy in, it will be a successful season.

"I don't really have any expectations," Belichick said, via ESPN. "It's going to be up to each individual. I know we've got a good plan, I know we can do the right things to put a good product on the field. Everybody that buys into it and wants to be a part of it, will be a part of it. And if they don't, they can go somewhere else. That's their decision."

Belichick and the Tar Heels will open their college football season on August 1 against TCU.

