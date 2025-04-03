CFB analyst weighs in on what position Travis Hunter should play in the NFL

One of the biggest debates ahead of the 2025 NFL draft is which position Travis Hunter will play in the league. The two-way star excelled on an elite level at both cornerback and wide receiver during his days at Colorado, leading to the debate on where he will fit in the most in the NFL.

Todd McShay gave his two cents on the debate during his appearance on a recent installment of “The Herd.” He told Colin Cowherd that Travis Hunter is better as a wide receiver due to his explosive ball skills. This is despite the player's level of play at the cornerback position.

“I think he's actually a better wide receiver,” McShay said. “I think he's at his best with the ball in his hand. I'm telling you, Colin, he's up there in like the top five of wide receivers in terms of ball skills in the past decade."

“So while that's great at corner, how many interceptions is he really going to have? But if I can have that weapon who's that reliable and refine him a little bit as a route runner, I want to get the ball in this guy”

Travis Hunter is obviously the first player to generate this kind of debate ahead of his draft in NFL history. This is a testament to the level of player he is and how much impact he can make in the league.

Mike Vrabel opens up about playing Travis Hunter on both ways with the Patriots

Travis Hunter has voiced his intention to play on offense and defense in the NFL on multiple occasions. Deion Sanders has also helped him echo this a couple of times. Mike Vrabel recently opened up about fulfilling the player's wish.

“I don’t know how anybody could say how hard it would be,” Vrabel said about the debate on the difficulty of playing two ways in the NFL. “We’ve never seen a player necessarily do it.”

“I think there are some things he can improve on by probably concentrating on just one position. But never going to put any restrictions on Travis or any player. We try as much as they can handle. We’re going to continue to put more on their plate.”

“If he were on our football team and showed great skill at one position, and started to really do well in his conditioning, and it didn’t fall and didn’t drop (off), we would be open to playing everybody we had at more than one position. Anything that would help the football team, I’d be all in favor of.”

The New England Patriots hold the fourth pick in the upcoming NFL draft, and they will be lucky to have Travis Hunter on the board when they make their selection. The Cleveland Browns and the New York Jets, who pick ahead of them, have been strongly linked to the player.

