CFB analysts believe Texas Tech HC Joey McGuire's future is uncertain despite recent recruiting splurge

The future of Texas Tech football head coach Joey McGuire has been questioned by college football analysts Jim Dunaway, Ryan Brown and Lance Taylor. The trio discussed the pressure McGuire would be under for the new season on the Monday episode of the podcast, “The Next Round.”

Dunaway said:

“Joey McGuire, Texas Tech, we’re spending all this money. If we don’t win games this year. You don’t think they get rid of Joey McGuire? Or could?”

In response, Brown said:

“Could I? I mean, Lance, as you look up McGuire, I think you’re going to find a lot of seven and eight-win seasons. I think he’s been pretty consistently seven and five, eight and four. He’s in his fourth season there if I’m not mistaken. I think he’s done three seasons, and I think you’ll probably find seven and five, eight and four, seven and five.”

Taylor also responded:

“I guess it depends on what your expectations are for Texas Tech. I mean, if they were to go five and seven with the money they’re spending.”

There’s a lot of optimism surrounding the Red Raiders as they get set for their fourth season under Joey McGuire. The former Baylor assistant coach was named along with 25 other coaches on the 2025 Dodd Trophy Preseason Watch List.

Texas Tech’s new revenue-sharing model and the higher expectations set for Joey McGuire

Following an 8-5 finish last season, Texas Tech appears poised for a new era, propelled by a new payout model reportedly worth $55 million. A report by CBS Sports’ Brandon Marcello suggests the Red Raiders might be the most expensive college athletic program nationally next season.

The program will reportedly raise $14 million annually to fund a $20.5 million revenue-sharing model. The consequence of an investment this massive is that it puts pressure on the coach, and now Joey McGuire cannot afford another subpar season.

With major investment behind the program, Texas Tech fans expect a 10-win season from Mcguire. On3 ranks the Red Raiders' transfer class No. 1 nationally, led by edge rusher David Bailey, defensive lineman Lee Hunter and cornerback Brice Pollack.

McGuire has not been so lucky with his 2026 recruiting class, which is No. 22 nationally, according to On3. Notwithstanding, he recently landed a commitment from five-star offensive tackle Felix Ojo.

