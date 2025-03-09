CFB analysts warn Brian Kelly’s LSU of big challenge in Clemson opener next season

On3's Andy Staples and Ari Wasserman said the LSU Tigers may have a tough start to the 2025 season. The Tigers finished last year with a 9-4 record and placed fifth in the Southeastern Conference. In his fourth season as coach, Brian Kelly hopes to lead the program to the College Football Playoff.

On Friday's episode of "Andy & Ari," the college football analysts discussed how demanding the Tigers' schedule is for the upcoming season. Their opening game will be against the Clemson Tigers on Aug. 30. Wasserman pointed out that the team hasn't won their first game of a season since 2019.

"Going on the road to Clemson, another team that we have really high... the highest expectations I've had for Clemson in maybe four years, and like, even if Clemson turns out to be the best team in the country next year, LSU losing its opener again is a really tough way for Brian Kelly to open up that season," Wasserman said (30:08 onwards).

Wasserman added that the Tigers' schedule becomes more difficult as they compete against the Florida Gators, Ole Miss Rebels, and South Carolina Gamecocks in their first six games. He warned that Kelly could lose four games if his team is not prepared.

"Like, you have four games on that schedule that you could conceivably lose if you're not about your stuff, and like that to me, it's like, you know, I think LSU probably would have done a lot to just be like 'Hey give me a gimmie of a win just to open the season, so we can get some momentum.' Like that's the thing they've had to overcome," Wasserman said (30:31 onwards).

Andy Staples believes the LSU Tigers could finish with a 10-2 record

The Tigers have several key players returning to the team, including Garrett Nussmeier. The talented quarterback finished last season with 337 completed passes for 4,052 yards and 29 touchdowns. Nussmeier was also fifth in passing yards and tenth in touchdowns in the league.

In the episode, Staples shared that he isn't ready to rule out the Tigers chances of having a 10-2 record. The college football analyst feels Kelly's team could be successful if they are the playoff team as anticipated.

"They can still go 10-2 against this schedule. Like it's hard, but if they're as good as an LSU team should be talent-wise, they can manage it," Staples said (31:54 onwards).

Staples also warned that the team can't lose against Clemson. The coach will try to snap the Tigers' six-year losing streak in the season opener.

