"NOT messing with bro": CFB fans blown away with Syracuse 2025 LB commit Antoine Deslauriers' physical build

Antoine Deslauriers’ physical build has blown away the college football world. The linebacker prospect has committed to play for the Syracuse Orange as a member of the class of 2025. While the commitment came back in April, he is going viral for his ripped physique on social media.

Born in Montreal, Quebec, in Canada, Deslauriers is a three-star prospect, according to 247 Sports. He had offers from prominent Power 5 schools from around the country, but decided to take his talent to the east coast.

An Instagram post has described him as a player created straight out of the upcoming EA Sports College Football 25 video game.

Here is the Instagram post where the Syracuse Orange linebacker commit Antoine Deslauriers’ physical build was on full display.

“These are the type of LBs I am recruiting on EA CFB 25,” the caption with the post read.

The college football world was left amazed by his physique. While some fans were curious as to what Deslauriers takes in, others plainly said that they wouldn't be taking him on for anything. Some fans look to have already decided to pick him for the ‘Road To Glory’ game mode in CFB 25. Here are some of these reactions:

Antoine Deslauriers is a linebacker from Nacoochee School in Ruben Gap, Georgia. He stands at a height of 6-foot-1. His weight, according to his recruitment profile, is 225 pounds. Apart from Syracuse, he had offers from the likes of Florida State, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Notre Dame, and many more.

A look at Antoine Deslauriers’ career so far

Born in Quebec, Canada, Antoine Deslauriers moved to Ruben Gap, Georgia, to play high school football for Nacoochee High. Before that, he played for College Laval in his home country.

According to an interview in 2022, he started playing football when he was eight due to his bigger size for his age. He described himself as an intense, serious player who likes to hit opponents on the field and have fun with his teammates off it.

Last season, while playing for Nacoochee, Antoine Deslauriers registered 72 tackles, 18 of which resulted in a loss of yardage for the offense. He also had two quarterback sacks, three pass interceptions, and two forced fumbles in 14 games.

He is part of ESPN’s Top 100 linebacker prospects of his class while being rated three stars. It remains to be seen if he can really impact the college game with his size and build.