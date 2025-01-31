CFB fans debate hype around Bryce Underwood: "Don’t like how big this kid is being built up" 

No recruit in the class of 2025 is seemingly receiving more hype than Michigan signee Bryce Underwood. The quarterback maintains the No. 1 spot in the final rankings of prospects released by most major recruiting websites.

Underwood also became the first recruit to ever receive a 100 rating on On3 in its final recruiting ranking. This is undoubtedly a big feat for the young quarterback heading into his first season in college football.

However, there's a lot of debate around Underwood with the level of hype he's getting. Some fans were concerned about the fame negatively affecting him while others questioned the hype.

"I don’t like how big this kid is being built up before he even suits up to play D1 football. Could definitely get to his head and negatively impact his performance and potential," one fan wrote.

"Being rated 100 before playing a single college football game is insane," another fan wrote.

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

"Be interesting to see where he is playing in 2 years," a fan wrote.

"The future is bright for this young man," another fan wrote.

"He's going to be great, but he's portal bound when the NCAA finishes with UM (per my most trusted source)," another fan wrote.

What analysts are saying about Bryce Underwood

Bryce Underwood has been lauded by various enthusiasts of the college football world in the last couple of years. He's garnered a significant amount of praise from top analysts.

In the unprecedented On3 recruit rating, Charles Power had glowing praise for Underwood and compared him to Josh Allen and Cam Newton.

"The combination of size, arm talent, and athleticism is reminiscent of players like Josh Allen and Cam Newton," Power said.

Clint Brewster of 247Sports also commended Bryce Underwood's talent as a quarterback. He forecasted a brilliant career for him in the college football realm right from his freshman season.

"All eyes will be on Underwood at Michigan because of his exciting running and passing skills," Brewster said (via Sporting News). "It’s going to be impossible to keep Underwood off the field, and I would expect him to have a similar impact as some other talented freshman signal-callers we’ve seen in the past like Terrelle Pryor and Jalen Hurts."

Donovan Dooley, the owner and president of Quarterback University, also lauded Underwood's commitment as a player. Having worked with several young quarterbacks over the years, he explained why he thinks the Michigan signee is different.

“Bryce is a worker,” Dooley told On3. “He’s a continuous learner. He’s going to ask good questions. It sounds cliché, but he’s the first on the field and last to leave. He immerses himself in the quarterback position. He never gets complacent.

“What you should expect is him being a leader amongst men. He’ll lead the huddle and go compete. I don’t see why he wouldn’t rise to the top and win some games for Michigan.”

Bryce Underwood had one of the most dominant high school careers in Michigan history, shattering numerous records along the way. Now, he is set to compete with transfer Mikey Keene for the Wolverines' starting quarterback role ahead of the 2025 season.

