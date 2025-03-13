CFB fans dig out old Ryan Day criticism video amid changing narrative

Ryan Day has been the coach of the Ohio State Buckeyes since the 2019 season. In his tenure, he has had many successes and failures, all of which have been commented on throughout sports media. However, while the conversation surrounding Day has generally not been great, he has been able to become one of the best coaches currently in college football.

Day led the Buckeyes to a national championship title earlier in the year by defeating the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in dominating fashion. This win was the catalyst for change in the discussion surrounding Day.

However, old clips of sports analysts saying that Ryan Day is "never going to be a head coach" and that he is going to struggle in this role has resurfaced on social media.

The clip below is an example:

The clip features an extract of an interview between college football analyst Colin Cowherd and John Middlekauf, with Middlekauf explaining why Ohio State would not succeed with Ryan Day at the helm.

Amid all of the negativity toward Day, the Buckeyes have been able to do well, going 70-10 with two national championship game appearances and five finishes in the top six of the AP Poll.

Whether fans previously liked him or wanted him fired due to his inability to win important games, by winning the national championship, Ryan Day has shown he's one of the best coaches in college football.

The question is now how long can he stay in the position? Likely, one poor game, or run of games, and the "Fire Ryan Day" conversation will again be loud for all to hear.

Where is Ryan Day ranked by The Athletic?

The increase in respect and admiration that Ryan Day is getting after his championship win has not only been felt by the fans. Sports journalists and analysts have also praised the coach.

In The Athletic's ranking of coaches going into the 2025 season, Day is ranked at No. 2, only behind the Georgia Bulldogs' Kirby Smart.

This is a rise from the seventh place he had going into the 2024 season from the same outlet. Stewart Mandel (one of the journalists who put the list together) wrote the following about Day:

"Had I put out this list the day after last year’s Michigan-Ohio State game, he would have fallen out of my top 10. But the Buckeyes beat four consecutive top-10 opponents to earn Day’s first national championship, making him one of just three active coaches with a ring. That four-game losing streak to Michigan remains an eyesore, but he’s 70-10 overall."

This shows just how quickly Day was able to turn impressions of him around at Ohio State.

The loss to Michigan served as a massive wake-up call to the team, one that led them to the national championship.

