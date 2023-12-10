The 2023 Heisman ceremony is underway with finalists LSU QB Jayden Daniels, Washington QB Michael Penix Jr, Oregon QB Bo Nix and Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr among the four candidates to be crowned the nation's best player.

However, CFB fans were not happy with the fact that ESPN dragged on the ceremony for a long time to announce the winner of the 2023 Heisman. Fans were certain that Jayen Daniels is the obvious winner this season and want the official announcement to be made swiftly.

"Just announce the Heisman bro WE KNOW JAYDEN WON"

However, that was not all. A lot of fans followed suit and started to troll and express their opinion of the slow pace of the ceremony this year.

Here are some of the top reactions on X:

While CFB fans wait in anticipation for the winner of this year's Heisman, Jayden Daniels makes a good case for himself.

The LSU Tigers QB has had an incredible season despite his team going 9-3 (6-2 in the SEC). Daniels went on to compile a praiseworthy 3,812 passing yards and 40 TD passes.

Former NFL star Robert Griffin III showed his support for Jayden Daniels as he called him an "electrifying" player.

"Listen, I called three Jayden Daniels games, Ole Miss, Missouri, and Texas A&M to close out the year. And there is not doubt in my mind that he is the most electrifying player in all of college football.

"The thing that sets him apart from the other two QBs is what he did on the ground. Right, having a 1000 yards rushing, 10 touchdowns, that is what pushes it over the top."

Jayden Daniels wins the 2023 Heisman award

The prediction made by many CFB fans turned out to be true. Daniels won the Heisman Award with an astounding 503 first-place votes and 2,029 points. Washington's Michael Penix Jr was the runner-up with 292 first-place votes and 1,701 points.

With the achievement, Daniels becomes the first Heisman winner since 2016 as a part of a team that did not participate in a conference game. He's also the fifth quarterback in seven seasons to be crowned the best player in the country.