Fans reacted as USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley arrived at the practice facility with former NFL coach Josh McDaniels, who was fired as Las Vegas Raiders coach.

Fans didn't hold back on the two coaches seen together, expressing their discontent.

Many don't want the Trojans to get associated with McDaniels, whom the Raiders owner had fired after just 25 games.

"Get that bum away from my Trojans," wrote one fan.

"Get the guy far away from the team," noted another fan.

"That guy doesn't need to be around.." a fan wrote on X.

Others also shared the same sentiment and hoped for McDaniels to be seen nowhere near the Trojans.

"Get him away from that team," one of the fans wrote.

"I disavow any association with McDaniels," a fan chimed in.

"Please no, security should’ve stopped him," another fan commented.

Travis Scott visited Lincoln Riley's UC crew for a thrilling practice session

Rapper Travis Scott made his way to Los Angeles after visiting several colleges, arriving at USC's spring camp practice session. His presence electrified the atmosphere as he joined forces with Fanatics to promote his new clothing line, marking the final stop on his college tour.

In a video shared by USC on X, Scott was spotted entering the practice field as Lincoln Riley's squad gathered around and joined him.

Scott's grand entrance revealed his latest apparel line, featuring Trojans-branded hoodies, shirts and shorts.

The USC Trojans have thrived under Lincoln Riley, known for building one of the most successful offenses in college football. The former USC QB, Mo Hasan, also shared his opinions about Riley's offensive system.

"Lincoln Riley's offensive schemes are second to none," said Hasan on LAFB Network.

"At least at the college level, to me, he's the best schemer of football and playing quarterback, this dude's last three or four guys all won Heisman trophies. I'm like this as good as it gets."