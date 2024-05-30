Fans cannot wait to get their hands on the much-awaited EA Sports' College Football 25 game. The video production company revised the game, which took an 11-year hiatus.

Many new changes and exciting features were announced this year, but it seems like one of the most important and loved aspects of the game will be missing.

EA announced that the "Road to Glory" feature in College Football 25 will no longer feature the high school that was included in the previous edition of the NCAA Football games. Fans had a polarizing reaction to the news.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Trending

Previously, this mode allowed players to experience a short period of high school before entering college. Instead, players will directly choose their star level during the player creation process and then start their careers as a student-athlete.

Fans had mixed reactions to the news; some said that they did not like "Road to Glory" and could play the game without it.

"Road to glory sucks anyways," a fan commented.

"I am dynasty guy anyways," a user chimed in.

"You guys gotta remember in the earlier NCAA games like 05-09 i believe, they never started you off in high school. they would put you as a freshmen in whatever college you choose so i don’t think it’s that bad of a leave out ngl," a fan tried to explain.

A set of fans were not happy with the exclusion of "Road to Glory" from high school.

"Yea, this kinda ruins it for me," a fan wrote.

"That was the really cool thing about RTG starting at the bottom and working all the way up," an X user wrote.

"Insane behavior to not have it start in HS," a fan commented.

Is "Dynasty Mode" included in EA Sports' College Football 25?

The "Dynasty Mode" in the game will remain the same as the previous game. However, players cannot export draft classes from College Football 25 into Madden NFL Football 25.

Apart from the exclusion of "Road of Golry' from high school, the game does not have Mascot Mode, where players could dress up as mascots for the institutions they play for. Additionally, since the game has no ESPN license, it will not feature an ESPN-like game presentation.