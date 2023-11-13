Zach Arnett was shown the door by the Mississippi State Bulldogs after a big defeat against the Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday. And he wasn't the only coach to be fired after that game. The Aggies also parted ways with their head coach Jimbo Fisher despite the blowout win.

The social media is abuzz with the reaction on both Arnett and Fisher being fired in the space of 24 hours of each other. While many fans are expressing their amazement at the quickness of the decisions, some are even recommending replacements.

Here are some reactions of the fans on social media after Zach Arnett and Jimbo Fisher got fired just 24 hours apart. According to this tweet, nobody actually won the Texas A&M vs Mississippi State game.

Another tweet pointed out at the potential record that the game set due to the firing of both coaches.

This fan is asking the same question about the firing of both the coaches.

Another fan wants to know if it is the start of an avalanche.

It is ‘Black Monday’, according to this fan.

This fan wants to know the reason behind the firing by the Bulldogs.

Some fans are already recommending the replacements for the Bulldogs.

The Texas A&M Aggies had defeated the Mississippi State Bulldogs 51-10 in their week 11 clash on Saturday. But on the same day, the Alabama Crimson Tide won the SEC West title to officially close the door for both the teams as far as a place in the conference title game is concerned. So both the teams decided to clean the slate even before the season is over.

Jimbo Fisher and Zach Arnett coaching records

Jimbo Fisher joined the Aggies in 2018, years after leading Florida State to a national championship title. He had a good record with the Aggies but couldn't replicate his success he had with FSU. Fisher won 45 games during his stint from 2018 to 2023 and lost 25 games. Out of the 25 losses, 21 came against conference rivals.

Zach Arnett on the other hand was in his first full year as a head coach of any team. He had spent three seasons as the defensive coordinator of the Bulldogs but being an HC is totally different. And he helmed just 11 games in total, winning five of them.