Despite failing to make it to the playoffs, the Ohio State Buckeyes now have a reason to celebrate along with their star wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. Ever since his breakout campaign as a true freshman in 2021, the WR has solidified himself as an important part of the team's offense.

His incredible performance this season has also led him to be one of the finalists for the 2023 Heisman Award. But before the results of the Heisman trophy are out, Marvin Harrison Jr. has been conferred with another achievement, a title given to the best receiver in the country.

On Friday, the Ohio State wide receiver was awarded with the 2023 Biletnikoff Award. Harrison Jr. was one of the finalists along with Washington's Rome Odunze and LSU's Malik Nabers.

Marvin Harrison Jr. went on to beat Nabers by just one vote, the closest margin of victory in the award's history. Fans have taken to social media to congratulate the Ohio State players and talk about how he deserved to be recognized as the best receiver in the nation. One fan commented:

"Marv deserved it. Nabers pad stats against Grambling and Georgia State! Bo Nix and Penix, you are up next!"

Here are a few more reactions from CFB fans happy with the Buckeyes receiver getting the recognition he deserves:

However, others felt that Malik Nabers deserved the title more than Marvin Harrison Jr. They went on social media to voice their opinion and disagreement with the decision:

Even LSU's wide receivers coach Cortez Hankton voiced his disappointment with the results on social media. He shared a tweet in which he congratulated the winner of this year's Biletnikoff trophy while also stating that it was not the result he had hoped for:

"Congrats to all of the finalists and winner. While the outcome is not what we expected... I'm fortunate that I have an opportunity to coach Malik Nabers"

Malik Nabers voices his frustration on social media after Marvin Harrison Jr.'s Biletnikoff win

The LSU wide receiver took to social media to express his disappointment with not being named the best receiver in the country. And Nabers does have a case to present himself as he compiled 1,546 receiving yards and 14 TDs this campaign compared to Harrison Jr's 1,211 receiving yards and 14 TDs. In a tweet that he shared on X, Nabers wrote:

"REMEMBER THAT!! So disrespectful"

Do you think Malik Nabers deserved to win the award? Let us know in the comments below.