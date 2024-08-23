Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel was one of the most sought-after players in the transfer portal when he left the Oklahoma Sooners last year. Coach Dan Lanning's Ducks won the race in his pursuit after Bo Nix's departure to the NFL.

In the upcoming season, Gabriel will be one of the top returning quarterbacks. His brand value skyrocketed even more after PFF College ranked him No. 1 among other favorites to win the 2024 Heisman Trophy.

He is ahead of other elite quarterbacks like the Georgia Bulldogs' Carson Beck and Ole Miss Rebels star Jaxson Dart in the charts.

College football fans on X had mixed reactions to Dillon Gabriel being ahead of Carson Beck in the Heisman favorites rankings.

Some fans thought that Gabriel had a good chance to win the coveted Heisman Trophy.

"No doubt. He’s going to have a big year and the O will be fun to watch," one fan tweeted.

"He’s not a dark horse. He’s likely the front runner," another fan tweeted.

"He was in the Heisman race last year, if he got better then he’s more than just a dark horse," none fan tweeted.

Dillon Gabriel relishes the Oregon challenge

The Ducks are expected to make a huge splash in their new conference and an expanded 12-team college football playoffs this upcoming season after coach Dan Lanning's side tallied 44.2 points per game last season.

The acquisition of Dillon Gabriel from the transfer portal to replace Bo Nix has been lauded by fans as a savvy move by the Ducks. Gabriel revealed in an in-house interview that he has taken to the job with gusto and is relishing the challenge.

"I knew what the difficult part of it was going to be, as time is of the essence and learning an offense and having command and control of it. It's like getting a new car, there's new buttons and accessories, but you've got to go out and race it," Gabriel said. "And as you find more about it, you can do more fun tricks and kind of show off while doing it," he added.

The Ducks' transition to a more physical Big Ten has been highlighted as a potential roadblock for coach Lanning's team but Dillon Gabriel is expected to supersede all the predictions.

