Grammy-award-winning rapper Nelly took center stage during the 2023 Big 12 championship game's halftime show. The R&B star performed some of his classics, including "Hot In Herre" and "Ride Wit Me," leaving most fans in a state of nostalgia.

Despite interest in the title game between the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma State Cowboys, fans were quick to praise Nelly's performance at the halftime show.

Some college football fans also felt that Nelly's performance was far superior to Jack Harlow's NFL halftime show on Thanksgiving, during the matchup between the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers.

On X (formerly called Twitter), one wrote:

"Nelly did way better than Jack Harlow's terrible show"

Another added:

"Nelly halftime show > Jack Harlow halftime show"

A third commented:

"Don't cut Nelly off when we were forced to watch Jack Harlow for what felt like 20 minutes last week."

Here are some more reactions on X to Nelly's performance at the 2023 Big 12 championship game:

Who won the 2023 Big 12 championship game?

The No. 7 Texas Longhorns clinched the 2023 Big 12 championship with a commanding 49-21 win over the No. 19 Oklahoma State Cowboys.

The Longhorns scored five touchdowns in seven first-half drives, with the two Cowboys stops coming on an interception and a missed field goal by Bert Auburn at the end of the half.

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers ran the show, completing 35 of his 46 passes for 452 yards with four touchdowns. Longhorns running back Keilan Robinson also added two scores on the ground.

For the Cowboys, quarterback Alan Bowman completed 22 of his 38 passes for 250 yards and three touchdowns. However, it wasn't enough to keep Oklahoma State in the game for too long.

With the win, Texas improved their overall season record to 12-1. Steve Sarkisian's side has given itself an outside chance of reaching the College Football Playoff.

However, the Longhorns will also need No. 2 Michigan to lose against No. 18 Iowa and No. 4 Florida State to lose against No. 14 Louisville later on Saturday to stand an outside chance of reaching the playoffs.