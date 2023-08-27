CFB insider accuses FSU of dissolving conference amid reports of Stanford and Cal waiting for a vote to join ACC

The Florida State Seminoles (FSU) have had a tremulous relationship with the Atlantic Coast Conference recently. They have seemingly been unhappy with the revenue generated by the conference and want to see more money come their way.

College football insider Jim Williams talked about FSU attempting to dissolve the ACC.

"I certainly do not begrudged FSU for wanting more money and seeking it either from the ACC or relocation to the Big Ten or SEC. My issue is along with Clemson, North Carolina, North Carolina State and Miami not voting to allow Stanford, Cal and SMU into the ACC because they could block a vote to dissolve the conference.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2023 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

"If FSU wants out of the conference, then pay fee and move on. But dissolving the conference because you're not getting what you want, in my humble opinion, is irresponsible. No one forced them to sign a grant of rights that now everyone in the conference wish they hadn't."

While Florida State is one of the biggest programs in the Atlantic Coast Conference, the issue that the program has mainly is something they have agreed to do.

As Williams says, they were not forced to sign a grant of rights deal, so pointing fingers at the ACC is nothing but attempting to deflect the blame.

What does the future look like for FSU?

The FSU Seminoles have to figure out what they want, and it seems like their tenure in the ACC is coming to an end. The most likely outcome would be for them and the Clemson Tigers to join the Southeastern Conference as an expansion team.

That makes the most sense, with ESPN's Paul Finebaum even predicting that it could happen. The Atlantic Coast Conference has been struggling to figure out its future, as there's a potential for the conference to get poached by the SEC, Big Ten and Big 12 in the coming years.

The ACC media rights deal is not something the programs seem to be happy with. They're under contract until the 2036 season, and even if the expansion of SMU, Stanford and California would net the conference about $2 million per season for each team.

That money is not enough, especially when they're flirting with the SEC, so expect the Seminoles to announce joining the top college football conference in the next 18 months.