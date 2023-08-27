CFB insider bashes 4 teams for creating a roadblock in Stanford and Cal's pursuit of an ACC membership

All eyes have been on Stanford and Cal for the past couple of weeks as they struggle to secure their respective ACC memberships. The struggle became necessitated by the collapse of the Pac-12 following the exits of six schools a few days apart. That exodus left only four members remaining in the Pac-12, including Stanford and Cal.

These two schools, amidst other options, opted to join the ACC ahead of the 2024 college football season. However, their bid for ACC membership has failed to materialize as the 2023 college football season finally kicks off. This is after attempts have been made on multiple occasions by the ACC to get the required number of votes to admit the schools.

Of the current 15 ACC members, 12 are needed to vote in favor of Stanford and Cal getting ACC membership before they can be invited. So far, the conference has only managed to secure 11 votes in favor. Four schools have consistently voted against the agenda, and this stalemate continues.

The four schools are Florida State, Clemson, North Carolina, and Miami. Different reasons have been put forward as being responsible for their stance against extending ACC membership to Stanford and Cal.

One is that the schools, particularly Florida State and Clemson, are unsatisfied with the new equal revenue distribution format the conference is adopting.

College football columnist Jim Williams has suggested another reason why the schools are adamant against admitting Stanford and Cal.

According to him, the schools are blocking the admission of Stanford, Cal, and SMU so that they are not able to prevent a future vote to dissolve the ACC. He described this behavior as 'irresponsible'.

"I certainly do not begrudged FSU for wanting more money and seeking it either from the ACC or relocation to the Big Ten or sec. My issue is along with Clemson, North Carolina, North Carolina State, and Miami not voting to allow Stanford, Cal, and SMU into the ACC because they could block a vote to dissolve the conference.

"If FSU wants out of the conference, then pay fee and move on. But dissolving the conference because you're not getting what you want, in my humble opinion, is irresponsible. No one forced them to sign a grant of rights that now everyone in the conference wish they hadn't."

This reason is still related to the disgruntlement over the revenue-sharing format of the conference. But while Williams could understand Florida State’s interest in the dissolution of the ACC, it is hard to see why the rest would want that.

Is there still hope for Stanford and Cal to secure their ACC membership?

Stanford and Cal are running out of time. But all hope is not lost for their admission into the ACC. Situations can change in a matter of moments as far as conference realignment is concerned.

However, beyond its bid to expand by admitting Stanford and Cal, the ACC should realize it has a huge internal situation on its hands. The fate of the Pac-12 should be enough of a lesson for any conference. With the Big 12 reportedly lurking to hijack the Pac-12 schools, however, time becomes of the essence.