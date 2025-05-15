CFB insider blames Kirby Smart’s Georgia for Carson Beck’s rough 2024 season: “Didn't operate as smoothly”

Carson Beck will play for the Miami Hurricanes next season. The former Georgia Bulldogs quarterback transferred to the program in the winter window after struggling in 2024.

On Thursday, college football insider Greg McElroy spoke on his "Always College Football" podcast and said that Beck's struggles were not all his fault.

"Carson (Beck) was unnecessarily the recipient of a ton of blame," McElroy said. "A lot of things around him did not operate as smoothly as they could have."

Beck entered last season with high expectations placed on him. He was considered a Heisman Trophy contender and one of the best quarterbacks in all of college football. This came after he recorded strong numbers in the 2023 season, his first as the Bulldogs' starting quarterback. Georgia was also expected to play for a national championship.

Beck threw for 3,485 yards and 28 touchdowns. While these are solid numbers, he also had 12 interceptions, along with multiple games with three. These came against the Texas Longhorns, Alabama Crimson Tide and Florida Gators. These were all must-win games for the Bulldogs, and the mistakes made by Beck could have put them in jeopardy if not for the performance of the rest of the team.

However, Beck had no standout wide receiver target, and the team heavily relied on the run game to get yardage. While Beck did not play at his best, he was not given the tools by Georgia to succeed, as McElroy suggested.

Miami coach Mario Cristobal on Carson Beck

Miami coach Mario Cristobal spoke about the team's plans next season with Carson Beck.

"He fits it perfectly," Cristobal said on Thursday, via 'Always College Football.' "He’s gonna be surrounded by some really talented skill guys as well. "

Beck has the potential to be better with the Hurricanes than at Georgia, especially if he stays healthy.

