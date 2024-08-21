Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders has had an eventful few weeks after wowing audiences in the Big 12 during his first media days. He also picked up a spat with reporters from CBS and Denver Sports before the season starts in earnest.

The Buffs received only one vote for the AP Preseason Top 25 Poll with the college football community divided over what would constitute a successful season. One fan showed his faith in the Coach Prime project by wagering $10,000 on the Buffs to win the Big 12 at odds of +2,500 on BetMGM.

Action Network analyst Brett McMurphy rubbished the bettor's chances of winning with a blunt post on X.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Would win” $250,000. Will win $0," McMurphy posted.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Deion Sanders and Colorado's playoff chances roasted by analyst

During the SEC (Southeastern Conference) media days a few weeks ago, ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum declared the Colorado Buffaloes as "irrelevant."

"I know that the media loves this story and we fall all over ourselves but Colorado isn't important in college football," Finebaum said. "Deion Sanders is. He's a standalone person. He's one of the most charismatic coaches (we have), but Colorado is nothing. They don't matter. They're irrelevant in the big picture of college football."

The Deion Sanders hype machine has gone into overdrive once again. The turnover in the Colorado Buffaloes team during the spring portal has almost matched the one from the coach's first year.

Sanders fulfilled his promise of recruiting a whole new O-line to protect his son, quarterback Shedeur Sanders. With two-way star Travis Hunter healthy once again, Colorado fans can be forgiven for feeling optimistic about the new season.

During an episode of First Take, Finebaum rubbished Colorado's chances of making the expanded college football playoffs this upcoming season.

"Anyone asking whether Deion Sanders and Colorado are close to the playoff simply doesn't understand the reality of the road," Finebaum said. "They're not going to the playoffs this year and I'm not sure Deion Sanders is ever going to get them to the playoffs because I don't think he has the patience to stay at Colorado long enough.

"Sanders is the best salesman I've ever seen. I personally love the guy and what he stands for, but the program itself looking out has such an inflated view of itself."

Coach Prime and the Colorado Buffaloes will be under a different type of scrutiny this season. The naysayers will line up to rubbish the Coach Prime project as it enters year two in Boulder.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place