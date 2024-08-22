CFB insider has bold 2025 NFL Draft projections for Big Ten's Maryland ft. Glendon Miller

The Maryland program has shown much improvement in recent seasons, and the results can be found on the field and during draft weekend. Though there is no dominant prospect on the roster, the Terps have a lot of depth and players who could jump up draft boards.
Maryland Terrapins' NFL Draft 2025 Preview
#1 Jordan Phillips
Tennessee transfer Jordan Phillips made a big impact for Maryland in the middle of its defensive line last season.
He’s a powerful, wide-bodied nose tackle who takes up a lot of room and occupies multiple blockers. Phillips also comes to play on every down and has a nose-tackle mentality.
#2 Dante Trader Jr.
Safety Dante Trader Jr. is a prospect I like a lot. The sometimes football star/sometimes lacrosse player is a hard-hitting defensive back who makes a lot of big plays against the run and pass.
I like his instincts, discipline, and athleticism. I also like Trader’s upside and hopefully, the team will use him in man-coverage situations this season.
#3 Glendon Miller
Man coverage is not a problem for Glendon Miller, a defensive back I feel is woefully underrated. Miller is tough against the run and shows outstanding ball skills and wherewithal in coverage.
The nickelback is not graded in some areas of the scouting community, while others believe he’s just a PFA. Yet at 6-foot-2 and 190 pounds with legitimate ball skills, I believe Miller is a Day 3 prospect.
Maryland has a pair of receivers who rate close to one another.
#4 Tai Felton
Tai Felton is a long, slender, vertical receiver who catches the ball well and stretches the field. He also comes away with a lot of difficult receptions.
#5 Kaden Prather
Kaden Prather is a bigger possession wideout who wins out for the contested catch. Though he possesses sneaky speed, he won’t beat defensive backs in a foot race. They are the Yin and Yang of the Maryland offense and will be good Day 3 options.
Maryland's 2025 NFL Draft projections by Tony Pauline
Maryland Terrapins Fans? Check out the latest Terrapins depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place