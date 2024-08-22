CFB insider has bold 2025 NFL Draft projections for Big Ten's Maryland ft. Glendon Miller

By Tony Pauline
2025 NFL Draft projections for Maryland
2025 NFL Draft projections for Maryland

The Maryland program has shown much improvement in recent seasons, and the results can be found on the field and during draft weekend. Though there is no dominant prospect on the roster, the Terps have a lot of depth and players who could jump up draft boards.

Maryland Terrapins' NFL Draft 2025 Preview

#1 Jordan Phillips

Tennessee transfer Jordan Phillips made a big impact for Maryland in the middle of its defensive line last season.

Jordan Phillips - NCAA Football
Jordan Phillips - NCAA Football

He’s a powerful, wide-bodied nose tackle who takes up a lot of room and occupies multiple blockers. Phillips also comes to play on every down and has a nose-tackle mentality.

#2 Dante Trader Jr.

Safety Dante Trader Jr. is a prospect I like a lot. The sometimes football star/sometimes lacrosse player is a hard-hitting defensive back who makes a lot of big plays against the run and pass.

Dante Trader Jr. - NCAA Football
Dante Trader Jr. - NCAA Football

I like his instincts, discipline, and athleticism. I also like Trader’s upside and hopefully, the team will use him in man-coverage situations this season.

#3 Glendon Miller

Man coverage is not a problem for Glendon Miller, a defensive back I feel is woefully underrated. Miller is tough against the run and shows outstanding ball skills and wherewithal in coverage.

Glendon Miller - NCAA Football NCAA Football: Illinois at Maryland - Source: Imagn
Glendon Miller - NCAA Football NCAA Football: Illinois at Maryland - Source: Imagn

The nickelback is not graded in some areas of the scouting community, while others believe he’s just a PFA. Yet at 6-foot-2 and 190 pounds with legitimate ball skills, I believe Miller is a Day 3 prospect.

Maryland has a pair of receivers who rate close to one another.

#4 Tai Felton

Tai Felton is a long, slender, vertical receiver who catches the ball well and stretches the field. He also comes away with a lot of difficult receptions.

#5 Kaden Prather

Kaden Prather is a bigger possession wideout who wins out for the contested catch. Though he possesses sneaky speed, he won’t beat defensive backs in a foot race. They are the Yin and Yang of the Maryland offense and will be good Day 3 options.

Kaden Prather - NCAA Football
Kaden Prather - NCAA Football

Maryland's 2025 NFL Draft projections by Tony Pauline

Maryland Next-level Prospects

Grade

Rnd

Pos

Full Name

Yr

#

3.64

3rd

DT

Jordan Phillips

3So

8

3.56

4th

S

Dante Trader Jr.

4Sr

12

3.48

5th

WR

Tai Felton

4Sr

10

3.42

5th

WR

Kaden Prather

5Sr

1

3.29

7th

CB

Glendon Miller

5Sr

13

3.27

7th

RB

Roman Hemby

4Jr

24

3.25

FA

ILB

Ruben Hyppolite II

5Sr

11

3.11

FA

DT

Tommy Akingbesote

4Sr

7

