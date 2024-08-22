CFB insider has bold 2025 NFL Draft projections for Big Ten's Maryland ft. Glendon Miller

The Maryland program has shown much improvement in recent seasons, and the results can be found on the field and during draft weekend. Though there is no dominant prospect on the roster, the Terps have a lot of depth and players who could jump up draft boards.

Maryland Terrapins' NFL Draft 2025 Preview

#1 Jordan Phillips

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Tennessee transfer Jordan Phillips made a big impact for Maryland in the middle of its defensive line last season.

Jordan Phillips - NCAA Football

He’s a powerful, wide-bodied nose tackle who takes up a lot of room and occupies multiple blockers. Phillips also comes to play on every down and has a nose-tackle mentality.

Trending

#2 Dante Trader Jr.

Safety Dante Trader Jr. is a prospect I like a lot. The sometimes football star/sometimes lacrosse player is a hard-hitting defensive back who makes a lot of big plays against the run and pass.

Dante Trader Jr. - NCAA Football

I like his instincts, discipline, and athleticism. I also like Trader’s upside and hopefully, the team will use him in man-coverage situations this season.

#3 Glendon Miller

Man coverage is not a problem for Glendon Miller, a defensive back I feel is woefully underrated. Miller is tough against the run and shows outstanding ball skills and wherewithal in coverage.

Glendon Miller - NCAA Football NCAA Football: Illinois at Maryland - Source: Imagn

The nickelback is not graded in some areas of the scouting community, while others believe he’s just a PFA. Yet at 6-foot-2 and 190 pounds with legitimate ball skills, I believe Miller is a Day 3 prospect.

Maryland has a pair of receivers who rate close to one another.

#4 Tai Felton

Tai Felton is a long, slender, vertical receiver who catches the ball well and stretches the field. He also comes away with a lot of difficult receptions.

#5 Kaden Prather

Kaden Prather is a bigger possession wideout who wins out for the contested catch. Though he possesses sneaky speed, he won’t beat defensive backs in a foot race. They are the Yin and Yang of the Maryland offense and will be good Day 3 options.

Kaden Prather - NCAA Football

Maryland's 2025 NFL Draft projections by Tony Pauline

Maryland Next-level Prospects Grade Rnd Pos Full Name Yr # 3.64 3rd DT Jordan Phillips 3So 8 3.56 4th S Dante Trader Jr. 4Sr 12 3.48 5th WR Tai Felton 4Sr 10 3.42 5th WR Kaden Prather 5Sr 1 3.29 7th CB Glendon Miller 5Sr 13 3.27 7th RB Roman Hemby 4Jr 24 3.25 FA ILB Ruben Hyppolite II 5Sr 11 3.11 FA DT Tommy Akingbesote 4Sr 7

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Maryland Terrapins Fans? Check out the latest Terrapins depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place