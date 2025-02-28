CFB Insider breaks down Dylan Raiola's freshman year performance under Matt Rhule

College football insider Greg McElroy broke down Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola’s freshman campaign under Matt Rhule, shedding light on both his potential and areas for improvement.

On Thursday’s episode of "ESPN College Football," McElroy noted that Raiola showed "a lot to like" in his game, emphasizing several positives the young quarterback can build on heading into his second season as the starter.

However, he also pointed out moments where Raiola tries to do too much, along with fundamental issues that led to missed throws.

“Well, I look at what Dylan Raiola was last year,” McElroy said (00:58). “There was a lot to like about what we saw from him. Now, is there room for growth? Absolutely. Does he occasionally try to do too much? Yes. Are there some things with his fundamentals that I think lead to him missing throws that he shouldn't miss? Yes.”

Beyond his on-field performance, Raiola’s work ethic has earned high praise. New Nebraska receivers coach Daikiel Shorts Jr. has been impressed with him.

"It's hard not to like Dylan (Raiola) if I'm being honest," Shorts said on Thursday, via Hail Varsity.

As the Cornhuskers work to climb back from years of struggles and return to national relevance, Raiola will be at the heart of the program’s revival — embracing what's needed to help Nebraska win.

Dylan Raiola's second season could be a significant step forward

Dylan Raiola’s second year at Nebraska comes with high expectations and Jack Mitchell and Josh Peterson of the "Saturday Morning Coffee Show" recently discussed the key factors that could shape his performance.

Raiola played through multiple injuries. However, the presence of Dana Holgorsen as offensive coordinator for a full offseason could be a game-changer. According to Mitchell, Raiola’s throws sometimes "did not look right" compared to Heinrich Haarberg, who was transitioning to tight end.

“He just made some throws that did not look right,” Mitchell said, via SI. “I even remember when Heinrich Haarberg came in when he got hurt against UCLA. I was like, Haarberg throws it in a way that looks better and more confident than Dylan Raiola right now.”

However, Raiola showed the potential that sparked optimism about Nebraska’s competitiveness last season. At one point, there was a debate about how many Big Ten quarterbacks would be drafted ahead of him.

If Raiola stays healthy, the offensive system will likely adapt and his second season could be a significant step forward.

