CFB insider breaks down what Kirby Smart needs to guide Carson Beck's successor Gunner Stockton

Gunner Stockton got Kirby Smart out of a tight spot during the SEC championship game against Texas in December. While Stockton didn't accumulate mesmerizing stats during the game, his vitality and ability to pull off key plays in the second half of the game breathed a much-needed second life into the Bulldogs' offense following Carson Beck's injury.

Now that Beck has left for the NFL, Stockton seems poised to be the Georgia Bulldogs' quarterback next season, even though Stockton is not an experienced signal-caller.

However, according to Chris Gordy from the "Locked on SEC" podcast, there are some actions Kirby Smart could take to remediate this lack of experience in the QB room, without necessarily benching Stockton:

“Georgia does not have a proven, experienced starter in their quarterback room entering the Spring, maybe go get a journeyman or just somebody to add some [experience]. An experienced clipboard holder, who can kind of be the eyes and ears of Gunner Stockton from the sideline.”

(from 15:58 mark onwards)

Another position in which Kirby Smart might be looking to reinforce is at running back. The backfield lost its key player Trevor Etienne, who's also off to the 2025 NFL draft.

Gunner Stockton knows what he needs to improve ahead of 2025 season

Stockton threw for 234 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions in the 23-10 CFP quarterfinal loss to Notre Dame. Despite fairing rather competently in what was a first career start under unique circumstances and higher stakes than usual, when Stockton spoke with reporters postgame, he pointed out exactly what he has to improve for the upcoming season:

“I‘ll have to always get better,” Stockton said via DawgNation.com. “Just watch the tape and the little stuff. Just watch it back. I know I can play better.

“I could have done better, I just know where the play clock is and manage it. And it’s a big part of it," he added.

It's hard to put any blame on Gunner Stockton, who was forced to make his first career start under difficult circumstances and still managed to get a 62.5% completion percentage. He was also afforded little protection by the offensive line, as he was sacked four times by the Fighting Irish.

