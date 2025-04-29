CFB Insider calls out Bill Belichick’s GF’s “lack” of PR experience after she refused to answer a personal relationship question

On Sunday morning, while most of the football world was recovering from the 2025 NFL draft, North Carolina Tar Heels coach Bill Belichick gave an interview to CBS. This is a very "soft" interview, more focused on Belichick's new book rather than his coaching decisions at North Carolina.

During the interview, Belichick was asked how he and his 24-year-old girlfriend Jordan Hudson (who was present for the interview) met. Before Belichick could answer, Hudson told him that he "did not need to answer this."

This incident was discussed on the latest edition of the "Andy & Ari podcast," in which college football insider Andy Staples said the following about the event and conduct of Belichick's girlfriend.

"She's (Jordan Hudson) acting like his PR Manager. We've seen this over and over again. This is where her lack of experience in actual PR shows. Bill Belichick has done 15 million TV interviews. He can handle that question just fine. You'll probably get an answer so boring that they won't use it. But now she has inserted herself into it, now it's going to make it into the show." (2:36)

This interview was not the best look for the North Carolina coach. From this and subsequent reports following the interview, Hudson is acting less like his girlfriend and more like his PR Manager.

This is something that she has no real experience in, and incidents like this only confirm this.

Belichick needs to be focusing on football and getting his Tar Heels team ready for what is going to be a season where the eyes of the college football world are on them.

However, being a well-known personality means that sometimes, a soft interview like the one he did with CBS is good, as seeing a different side to the coach could be a way to gain recruits to the team.

But, these interviews will only be allowed to happen if there is no real fallout that could affect the standing of the program. Unfortunately, after Hudson's comments, the program is in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons.

North Carolina is concerned about Bill Belichick's girlfriend

The influence of Jordan Hudson over Bill Belichick is something that the North Carolina program has become worried about. According to a report by TMZ Sports:

"The whole ordeal also isn't sitting well with Bill's employers -- we're told folks at UNC are now concerned about Hudson's influence on Belichick's tenure as the head football coach in Chapel Hill ... especially with her, essentially, taking on a role as his manager.As a source put it, there's a growing sense this could become a problem.'"

Belichick is only a couple of months into his tenure as coach of the Tar Heels. One could think that if his girlfriend continues to both overshadow and manage him to such an extent as she did in the interview with CBS, this tenure could be brief if results on the field do not go their way.

