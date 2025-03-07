CFB Insider calls Bill Belichick's UNC falling out with Hard Knocks deal "beneficial" for Tar Heels

Bill Belichick will begin a new chapter in his coaching journey this year. After winning seven Super Bowls in the NFL, he is getting ready for his head coaching debut at the collegiate level with the North Carolina Tar Heels. Following a disappointing 6-6 regular season campaign, the program parted ways with Mack Brown and brought in Belichick as his replacement.

Ad

The excitement to witness Bill Belichick's collegiate coaching debut has been through the roof. HBO has a documentary called 'Hard Knocks,' which follows an NFL team through its offseason preparations. After teams in the league were reluctant to film their off-season training, league officials showed interest in covering Bill Belichick's first year with UNC.

Unfortunately, Belichick could not reach a mutual agreement with HBO and the league. This has resulted in the deal falling through. However, according to CFB insider Greg McElroy, this situation could work out in favor of Belichick. He believes that it will prevent the program from becoming a 'sideshow' ahead of their new era under a renowned NFL head coach.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"This deal has now fallen through," McElroy said. "They're not going to do it. I think this is really beneficial for UNC. The last thing North Carolina needs to do at this point is to become a sideshow."

"I just think North Carolina is taking major steps toward trying to create a legitimately national championship competitive football program. They have the resources to do it. Now the commitment has not always been there because football in Chapel Hill has always taken a back seat to what the basketball team needs to be."

Ad

"Undestandable. It's where they had most of their success is in hoops. But it doesn't mean that football can't coexist....They go out and hire the splashiest coach in college football history we've seen arguably. And now they have an NIL collective that is as competitive as anyone in the ACC." (TS- 25:30 onwards)

Ad

Bill Belichick has already put in the work to completely revamp the Tar Heels in the offseason. According to reports, he has brought in 46 new players so far with the hope of being a strong contender for the playoffs next season.

Bill Belichick encourages former UNC players to continue being a part of the program

Apart from the roster, Bill Belichick has also completely revamped the coaching staff. This includes people he met during his stint in the NFL and also former Tar Heels players.

Ad

During his first spring press conference, Belichick stated that he welcomes former UNC players with open arms to help out the program in the offseason.

"We want all our alumni to come back, both football players and non-football players, other people who are a part of the program and supporters of the program." Belichick said. "So we welcome all these people back. I'm sure you'll see a lot of former UNC players around here."

Apart from bringing in new coaches, Belichick has retained a few people on the coaching staff. This includes former UNC star Natrone Means as the RB coach and Caleb Prickell as the offensive assistant. Fans will get to witness this new era of the program during the season-opener against TCU in September.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback