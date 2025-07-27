CFB insider calls out Lincoln Riley's double standards over USC - Notre Dame rivalry drama

The USC-Notre Dame rivalry is one of the oldest and most cherished in college football history. It is no longer just a matchup between two of the biggest programs, but also a tradition neutral fans savor every year. It has been going on for the last 100 years, and only once in history, during World War II, was the game abandoned.

Ad

However, the Trojans-Fighting Irish matchups are about to end. Their long-standing contract is due for renewal after this year. USC is reportedly not willing to extend it since it joined the Big Ten and has been struggling to navigate through a tough schedule.

Trojans coach Lincoln Riley, who attended the Big Ten Media Days, shared his opinion on the rivalry and how important it is for him. Riley previously said that it needs to be ended for good since his team has other ambitions now that it's part of the Big Ten.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

However, Riley mentioned on Thursday that he wants it to continue and that was a big reason why he joined USC after a brief stint with Oklahoma. By changing his stance, he irked football insider Ari Wasserman, who didn't hold back.

Ad

“I'm like, Lincoln Riley, 'What are you talking about?'" Wasserman said (05:00), via On3. "But then it dawned on me that Lincoln Riley isn't the only person who said something like that. Someone write a step back first and tell you what angered me initially, which was somebody talking blowingly about the joy of coaching in heated and stake ridden games.

Ad

“And how that was some of the things he's most looking forward to being a coach while at the same time saying the only reason, or the only way you would lovingly love him to play it moving forward is if you neutered it from a stake standpoint. And those two things don't necessarily jive with me.”

Ad

Marcus Freeman wants to revive USC - Notre Dame rivalry

While USC has been pushing hard to end the rivalry game owing to its busy schedule, Marcus Freeman has been in favor of reviving it. While speaking to FOX Sports' Joel Klatt, the Notre Dame coach mentioned that rivalry games are important to maintain the sanctity of college football.

Freeman also shed light on some of top matchups fans love to follow — the Michigan-Ohio State and Oklahoma-Texas Red River rivalry games.

This year, USC and Notre Dame will meet for potentially the last time on Oct. 18 in South Bend.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepesh Nair Deepesh is a football enthusiast with years of experience covering NFL and NCAA. As an editor and published author of thousands of articles, he shares his passion for the game through compelling stories from on and off the field. When he's not working, you can find him hitting the weight room, coding, or playing chess—or binge-watching his favorite series as a self-proclaimed movie buff. Know More

USC Trojans Fan? Check out the latest Trojans depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.