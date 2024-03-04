CFB Insider claims 6 schools may join ACC expansion efforts if FSU, Clemson and UNC leave for the SEC and Big Ten

The ACC could look much different in the coming years, according to one college football insider.

The Atlantic Coast Conference has been relatively quiet in terms of college football realignment, but that may soon change. Florida State and Clemson are two schools that have been frustrated with staying in the league, with the SEC and Big Ten both open to adding new teams.

According to college football insider Jim Williams, if FSU, Clemson and UNC leave, the conference could add six new schools to make up for their exits. The insider reported that Memphis, Tulane, Washington State, Oregon State, UConn and USF are all replacement options for the ACC.

Although Williams indicates those six teams could fit the conference, adding them won't happen unless FSU, UNC or Clemson leave, which does seem like a matter of time.

Washington State and Oregon State are the only two schools left in the erstwhile Pac-12, so they could explore options. Memphis, Tulane, UConn and USF would all get to join a Power Five conference and add some stability to the ACC.

FSU hopes to leave the ACC

Florida State has mentioned the possibility of leaving the ACC since the beginning of the last college football season. The Seminoles were unhappy with the media rights deal and made it clear they were exploring other options.

“We are not satisfied with our current situation,” FSU President Richard McCullough said in a Board of Trustees meeting. “We love the ACC. Our goal is to stay in the ACC, but to stay in the ACC under the current (media rights) situation is hard for us to figure out how we remain competitive unless there is a major change in revenue distribution within the ACC.”

Although McCullough left the door open, FSU trustee Drew Weatherford made it clear the Seminoles won't be in the ACC for long:

“It's not a matter of if we leave (the ACC), but how and when we leave.”

Should FSU leave the ACC, it could be a domino effect for the conference, as Clemson, UNC, Virginia and Virginia Tech could all look for an exit. But, according to Williams, the ACC has six schools in mind to replace them.