CFB Insider claims ACC is following the path of Pac-12 collapse, with teams leaving the conference

The ACC remains the only Power Five conference that has not been affected by realignment, however, that could change. College Football Insider Greg Swaim of "The Swaim Show" recently reported that the Atlantic Coast Conference is trending in the same direction as the Pac-12, which recently experienced a mass exodus with eight of the 12 teams leaving the conference.

Swaim tweeted:

"We just watched the end of the #Pac12 by self-inflicted wounds and I believe we're seeing the same thing from the #ACC. We told you 48 hours ago this addition of #Stanford, #CalBears and #SMU made zero sense...and it still doesn't. #FSU and others getting out soon...stay tuned!!"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2023 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Check out Greg Swaim's tweet regarding the potential collapse below:

While conference officials have looked into expanding as a way to prevent a potential collapse, seven schools, labeled the 'Magnificent 7', have been looking to break the grant of rights agreements for several months.

Those schools are the Clemson Tigers, Florida State Seminoles, Miami Hurricanes, North Carolina Tar Heels, North Carolina State Wolfpack, Virginia Cavaliers and Virginia Tech Hokies, according to Brett McMurphy of The Action Network, who tweeted:

"Clemson, FSU, Miami, UNC, NC State, Virginia & Virginia Tech are 'The Magnificent 7' ACC schools, sources told @ActionNetworkHQ. These schools, @RossDellenger reported, have met in past several months, w/lawyers examining grant-of-rights to determine just how unbreakable it is. ACC deal runs thru 2036."

Check out Brett McMurphy's tweet below:

Brett McMurphy @Brett_McMurphy Clemson, FSU, Miami, UNC, NC State, Virginia & Virginia Tech are “The Magnificent 7” ACC schools, sources told @ActionNetworkHQ. These schools, @RossDellenger reported, have met in past several months, w/lawyers examining grant-of-rights to determine just how unbreakable it is.… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

While there may be fears of the conference winding up like the Pac-12, there is one key difference between the two situations. The ACC has a long-term media rights deal locked in, which the Pac-12 did not. The financial security of such a deal would lessen the incentive for schools to leave.

ACC struggling with votes to add California Bears and Stanford Cardinal

The ACC has been looking into expansion following the collapse of the Pac-12. Jim Williams recently reported that there could be a hold-up in their attempts to do so, tweeting:

"LATEST UPDATE - The majority of the ACC is in favor of this expansion, but four to five of the 15 members are pushing back against the move, per the report from Yahoo sports.

"In order for the expansion to go through, the conference needs a three-fourths majority — 12 votes of the 15 members — to approve any move.

Notre Dame receives a vote because it is a partial conference member in football and a full member in all other sports. The Fighting Irish are in favor of the adding Stanford and Cal."

Check out Jim Williams' tweet regarding the expansion below:

Jim Williams @JWMediaDC LATEST UPDATE - The majority of the ACC is in favor of this expansion, but four to five of the 15 members are pushing back against the move, per the report from Yahoo sports. In order for the expansion to go through, the conference needs a three-fourths majority—12 votes of the… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

The Florida State Seminoles are reportedly one of the schools against expansion, however, it is unclear who the remaining schools are.

While there hasn't been much movement in terms of expansion or teams leaving, that could all change in the coming weeks.