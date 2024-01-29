CFB insider claims ACC implosion could result in FSU and Clemson going to SEC as realignment moves create ripples in college football

The ACC implosion is one development that looks inevitable in the realignment landscape of college football. The push by many members of the conference to leave the league over the last couple of months could eventually see the league suffer the same fate as the Pac-12.

According to college football insider Greg Swaim, Florida State and Clemson are likely to end up in the Southeastern Conference. Their impending exit could potentially trigger an ACC implosion, leading many teams out of the conference.

Florida State has harbored the intention to leave the ACC in the last few years and has been working actively to get the job done. The Seminoles resumed their push for an exit following the controversial exclusion from the College Football Playoff.

Will the SEC consider adding Florida State and Clemson?

The SEC has been open to expansion over the years when it offers the needed value. The conference will be adding powerhouses Texas and Oklahoma from the Big 12 ahead of the 2024 season, presenting it as a more lucrative and competitive league in college football.

Florida State and Clemson are reputable programs in the college football landscape and have held the ACC to prominence over the years. They offer the value the SEC will admire in a potential candidate in many aspects, including reputation and the television market.

However, ESPN insider Pete Thamel has made it known that should an ACC implosion occur, the SEC will be looking to add North Carolina and Virginia instead of the Seminoles and the Tigers. This could reduce the chances of the two programs ending up in college football's most competitive conference.

The Big Ten remains in the frame amid impending ACC implosion

The Big Ten has been active in terms of expansion, adding four Pac-12 teams ahead of the 2024 season. USC and UCLA decided to join the conference in 2022, with Oregon and Washington joining later after the Pac-12 collapsed in 2023.

Reports in the last couple of months have shown that the Big Ten holds interest in both Florida State and Clemson. Should an ACC implosion occur, the conference will be out to add the programs and a couple of others.

This will bring the competitiveness of the conference closer to the SEC and further increase its exposure.