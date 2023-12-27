CFB insider claims "ACC is the next Pac-12" as 3 schools get caught under the radar to kickstart conference realignment in 2024

The conference realignment situation has been affecting college football for the better part of the previous two years as teams continue to find new leagues to call home.

With the Pac-12 dissolving, the Power Five is essentially now the Power Four. However, the Atlantic Coast Conference's current situation and the legal battle they are going to be in with the Florida State Seminoles are making things look eery.

College football insider Greg Swaim put out a post on social media about how the ACC is beginning to suffer similar issues as the Pac-12 did.

"Clemson, UNC and UVA are now on the clock. The ACC is the next Pac12."

He is suggesting that the Clemson Tigers, North Carolina Tar Heels and Virginia Cavaliers are all getting prepared for their potential exits. However, all eyes are going to be on the courtroom.

With Florida State University vs. Atlantic Coast Conference set to begin shortly, there could be a major shift in conference realignment and college sports as a whole.

How does this affect conference realignment?

Conference realignment is one team switching from one conference and going to another. We have seen many programs do that over the last few years and it creates some extra buzz around such programs, the conference, and the sport in general.

However, the court case between Florida State and the ACC is going to be pivotal for the future of conference realignment.

The ACC is in a different predicament than the Pac-12 was as the ACC has seemingly locked in all the programs with their extensive Grant of Rights deal. This means that the teams cannot leave, without suffering severe financial crunch, until the media rights deal expires after the 2036-37 college football season.

This is what the Seminoles are fighting against as they look to break the Grant of Rights deal, that would cost them $572 million to leave. Also, the conference would get all their media revenue until then too, even if they are in another conference.

If a judge rules in favor of the university, that will, in theory, open the floodgates for any program that wants to switch conferences. If the judge rules in favor of the Atlantic Coast Conference, do not be surprised to see a Grant of Rights deal similar to this from other conferences also.

