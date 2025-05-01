CFB insider claims Arch Manning’s ties with Eli and Peyton Manning is hurting him at Texas in 2025

Texas quarterback Arch Manning is one of the most-discussed players in college football. While he is yet to start a full college football season, he still gets more attention than almost any other player in college football. A big reason for that is the fact that he is the nephew of two former NFL star QBs, Peyton and Eli Manning.

Ad

While some fans believe that Arch Manning gets undeserved attention and hype for his last name, some believe the opposite is true. In a new episode of 'Andy & Ari' released on Wednesday, analyst Ari Wasserman responded to a tweet from a fan that read (starts at 0:40):

"Whatever. Take the last name away and he's nothing but a 6' 4" tank with a cannon for an arm who runs 20+ mph and is surrounded and beloved by a super talented cast of teammates, coached by an offensive wizard."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ari Wasserman spoke about the tweet and agreed with the sentiment of it.

"It's like ok, who's betting against this. I actually think his last name is hurting him. I think if we had all the same information that we have, which is his measurables, what he was as a high school recruit and a productive recruit, though admittedly he played at a lower level, and came from a family that prioritized development and didn't emphasize things that people get upset about which is trying to get the biggest paycheque.

Ad

"Which by the way, he's the most marketable and valuable player in college football in terms of NIL valuation. He skipped the NCAA football photoshoot. People should love that because they hated how Nico (Iamaleava) acted. If his name was Roger Gallagher and he was a five-star, putting him on this list... I think people resent his last name."

Ad

Ad

Arch Manning is one of the Heisman Trophy favorites for next season

While Arch Manning's name might get him undeserved hate from some fans, it certainly is not hurting him with the sportsbooks. While Manning will be a full-time starter for the first time next season, he is one of the early favorites to win the Heisman Trophy.

According to FanDuel, Manning is the co-favorite to win the award with LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier. They both have +800 odds to win, edging out Clemson QB Cade Klubnik with +900 odds. It will be interesting to see if he can live up to the hype because, as Ari Wasserman said, he has the tools to do so.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Alexander O'Reilly Alexander O'Reilly is a journalist at Sportskeeda from Kingston, Ontario with over seven years in the field at companies including SenShot, RVBlogger, Monarch Media, WordAgents, GSeC LLC, and IGC.



His favorite college team is Duke, and his favorite sporting memory was Duke winning March Madness in 2010. JJ Redick was Alex's favorite college player when he was young but more recently, Caleb Williams gets the nod. As the Chicago Bears are Alex's favorite NFL team, this was a perfect match.



Alex's proudest moment came when he was interviewed by a radio station in Ottawa on his opinion on recent moves by the Ottawa Senators, which gave him a confidence boost and the knowledge that he could succeed as a writer.



Aside from sports, Alex likes to spend his time playing games. He is also very passionate about running and strives to improve at the half and full marathon distances. Know More

Texas Longhorns Fan? Check out the latest Texas Longhorns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.