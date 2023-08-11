CFB Insider claims Florida State Seminoles will leave the ACC amid rumors of conference realignments

While the ACC remains the only Power Five conference that has not been affected by realignment, the Florida State Seminoles are reportedly looking to leave.

College Football Insider Greg Swaim of "The Swaim Show" recently reported that the Seminoles' departure from the Atlantic Coast Conference is imminent while adding that the conference is trending in the same direction as the Pac-12, which recently collapsed.

He said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2023 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

"We just watched the end of the #Pac12 by self-inflicted wounds and I believe we're seeing the same thing from the #ACC. We told you 48 hours ago this addition of #Stanford, #CalBears and #SMU made zero sense...and it still doesn't. #FSU and others getting out soon...stay tuned!!"

Check out Greg Swaim's tweet regarding the Florida State Seminoles leaving the conference below:

While it is unclear if Florida State will leave the ACC, it is no secret that they have been looking into doing so.

Back in May, Brett McMurphy of The Action Network reported that the Seminoles, along with the Clemson Tigers, Miami Hurricanes, North Carolina Tar Heels, North Carolina State Wolfpack, Virginia Cavaliers and Virginia Tech Hokies have been looking into breaking the conference's grant of rights agreement.

McMurphy said:

"Clemson, FSU, Miami, UNC, NC State, Virginia & Virginia Tech are 'The Magnificent 7' ACC schools, sources told @ActionNetworkHQ. These schools, @RossDellenger reported, have met in past several months, w/lawyers examining grant-of-rights to determine just how unbreakable it is. ACC deal runs thru 2036."

Check out Brett McMurphy's tweet below:

Brett McMurphy @Brett_McMurphy Clemson, FSU, Miami, UNC, NC State, Virginia & Virginia Tech are “The Magnificent 7” ACC schools, sources told @ActionNetworkHQ. These schools, @RossDellenger reported, have met in past several months, w/lawyers examining grant-of-rights to determine just how unbreakable it is.… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

If the 'Magnificent 7' are able to find one more school to join them, there is a chance that the conference could face a mass exodus similar to the Pac-12, which lost eight of its 12 schools.

Unlike the Pac-12, however, the ACC has a long-term media rights deal in place, which could incentivize some schools to stay.

Former Florida State Seminoles quarterback Drew Weatherford weighs on realignment

Drew Weatherford spent five years as a member of the Florida State Seminoles, starting for nearly three seasons. The former Seminoles quarterback currently serves on Florida State's board of trustees.

He recently shared that he believes realignment is on the horizon.

He said:

"Unless something drastic changes on the revenue side of the ACC, it's not a matter of if we leave. In my opinion, it's a matter of how and when we leave."

Check out Drew Weatherford's comments on Florida State below:

The betting odds reflect a similar position. The Big Ten and SEC both have better odds of landing the Florida State Seminoles than the ACC has of keeping the program.

Check out the betting odds below:

Bookies.com @bookies



Big Ten -130

SEC +110

Other/stay in ACC +1000 Florida State next conference oddsBig Ten -130SEC +110Other/stay in ACC +1000 pic.twitter.com/wKHMiuFw2l