CFB insider claims Jim Harbaugh suspension will become a reality ahead of Penn State game in Week 11

A Jim Harbaugh suspension could be happening very soon as the Michigan Wolverines could be dealing with some discipline coming from the Big Ten.

The Wolverines have been trying to step up and avoid punishment as the NCAA investigation continues. But it seems like some form of punishment is coming down in the next 24 hours.

College football insider Greg Swaim is reporting that a Jim Harbaugh suspension could be on the horizon. Harbaugh is expected to not be on the sideline for the Penn State Nittany Lions game on Saturday.

This would be the second Jim Harbaugh suspension of the season. He was suspended for the first three games of the 2023 college football season for contacting recruits during the COVID-19 dead period.

It will be interesting to see how the Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti lays down the suspension and how long a potential suspension will be.

What would a Jim Harbaugh suspension mean for the Michigan Wolverines?

The Michigan Wolverines are dealing with issues following Connor Stalions' resignation in the aftermath of the sign-stealing scandal. With Jim Harbaugh's suspension looming, things are going to be interesting and people are not happy with the Wolverines.

While appearing on ESPN's First Take, Pat McAfee seemed disgusted with the possibility that the Michigan Wolverines are in the College Football Playoff with all of this coming out.

“I think it’s difficult just to say ban these kids that have worked their a** off to get here. But certainly, the way it sounds, and what everybody is alluding to, and the fact that the Big Ten has even come out and acknowledged it, the Big Ten even acknowledging that this has happened, burying one of their biggest brands, makes us all believe that the evidence is going to be grotesque, and that it’s all going to come out.

"But if it does say that everything we’re alluding to, or assuming did happen, you’re right. I think them taking a spot out of the four College Football Playoff (teams) would be absolute bulls***. I think we’re not the only people who feel that way. I think a lot of college football people feel that way." H/t Sports Illustrated

This will be an interesting wrinkle as a section of college football fans are not happy with the Wolverines. While the NCAA investigation and potential Big Ten punishments go out, we will keep you informed about what is going on.