CFB insider claims "next Joe Burrow" of college football is already playing for Notre Dame 

The next star quarterback of college football is playing at Notre Dame, if an NFL insider is to be believed.

On the latest episode of the Always College Football podcast, host Greg McElroy, a former Alabama quarterback, highlighted Fighting Irish quarterback Steve Angeli as a player who could become the "next Joe Burrow".

“I’ve seen Steve Angeli thrust into action against a ferocious pass rush in Penn State and one of the best defenses in the country," McElroy said. "I saw Steve Angeli go into the lineup and just methodically right down the field. Accurately carving up a defense."

"Who’s to say Steve Angeli’s ceiling, when the real lights are on, isn’t outrageously high? “…What if, when we fast forward to this year, Steve Angeli has some awakening? And all of a sudden, he’s the second coming of Joe Burrow.”

Steve Angeli has spent the last three seasons on the bench for the Fighting Irish, being the backup quarterback — first to Sam Hartman and then to Riley Leonard.

He has made just one career start (a 2024 Sun Bowl win over Oregon State) and last season, he threw for 268 yards and three touchdowns.

Now, Angeli is likely to be Notre Dame’s starting quarterback in 2025, giving him a long-awaited chance to prove himself and develop as a player.

Marcus Freeman on the next Notre Dame quarterback

While Angeli is the assumed favorite to start for Notre Dame, coach Marcus Freeman has not committed to a decision.

When asked at his season-opening press conference when he plans to name a starter, Freeman said:

"We’ll name a starter when a starter clearly shows that he's the best quarterback. I don't want to put a timetable on it, and I refuse to do that.”

The quarterback competition is a three-way battle between Angeli, CJ Carr and Kenny Minchey.

Whoever wins the job will face high expectations, as Notre Dame looks to return to the National Championship Game, where the team fell to the Ohio State Buckeyes last season.

