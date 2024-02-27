CFB insider claims Notre Dame and Texas A&M are 2 candidates considered by Big Ten as it aims to increase membership to 20 schools

The Big Ten will be adding four teams from the Pac-12 to its roster later this year. USC, UCLA, Washington and Oregon will be teaming up with the conference following the implosion of the Pac-12, boosting the league's membership to 18.

Nonetheless, college football insider Greg Swaim reports that the conference is looking to become a 20-team league with the addition of Notre Dame and Texas A&M. If that happens, it will bring a whole new dimension to the realignment landscape.

As per Swaim, the Fighting Irish has a perpetual invite to the Big Ten, and the conference is also interested in expanding its market to the State of Texas. The conference will only be adding a school that's a member of the Association of American Universities.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

The “Notre Dame clause” in Big Ten media deal

The Big Ten has long harbored the intention to add Notre Dame. The conference media deal is said to include specific provisions detailing additional annual financial compensation that FOX, ESPN and CBS would need to pay to the conference if Fighting Irish joins.

It's worth mentioning that Notre Dame recently signed a new media deal with its longstanding television partner NBC in November. The new contract, extending until 2029, is set to pay the Fighting Irish $50 million annually, which could be a stumbling block in a potential move.

Moreover, Notre Dame values its independence in football. It's something the program has held throughout its history. However, in the constantly evolving college football landscape, the school is at a disadvantage financially and competitively because of its independence status.

Texas A&M not wanting to be overshadowed by Texas

Having the two biggest conferences poaching from each other is not something anyone is anticipating. Nonetheless, it could be happening soon in college sports as the realignment landscape continues to get wild.

Texas A&M could be leaving the Southeastern Conference to team up with the Big Ten anytime soon, as per Swaim. He reports that the Aggies are not happy with the addition of its in-state rival Texas to the SEC, as the Longhorns might overshadow them in the league.

The potential move is believed to have a great chance of succeeding due to the mutual interest. The Aggies will reportedly get a much bigger financial package in the Big Ten than their current earning. They also want the right to veto a potential addition of the Longhorns in the future.