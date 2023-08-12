CFB insider claims Stanford and Cal's move to ACC takes a new turn; four schools against Pac-12 addition

The move to add two Pac-12 teams to the Atlantic Coast Conference fell short of the required votes on Friday. However, the latest reports now suggest that Florida State and Clemson are not the only ACC teams against the expansion.

According to college football insider Brett McMurphy, four ACC schools voted against adding Cal and Stanford. They were the already-known names, Florida State and Clemson, and the two in-state rivals, North Carolina and North Carolina State.

With 11 schools, including Notre Dame, out of the 15 members in favor of the expansion, the addition of Cal and Stanford fell short by one vote. The ACC rules require 75% of the members to vote for the expansion before the league can ratify it.

Is expansion now the main option for the Pac-12?

As the remaining four teams in the Pacific-12 continue to notice their Power Five lifeline go down the drain, ensuring their league survival appears to be the most viable option. This enables them to keep their Power Five status and relevance in college athletics.

However, expanding in time for the 2024 college sports season remains difficult for the conference. The Pac-12 expansion candidates did not notify their conferences of potential exit a year before the move, which might amount to paying double the exit fee.

Nonetheless, Oregon State president Jayathi Murthy said on Friday that the university will work towards preserving the legacy of the Pac-12. This further indicates that an expansion remains an option for the four schools.

What’s next for the ACC after expansion failure?

The ACC aims to stay competitive amid the ongoing changes in conference alignments. Facing its challenges this offseason, the conference contemplated adding two teams from the Pac-12. However, that didn’t get the needed support to go ahead.

For the Tigers and Seminoles, prioritizing exit strategies from the conference might be a more logical step than seeking further expansion. However, the Tar Heels and Gophers’ rejection came as a surprise, possibly leading to the two schools seeking their way out of the league.

Despite experiencing discontent among its prominent members, such as Clemson and Florida State, the ACC’s existing media arrangement serves as its lifeline. A grant of rights contract is expected to ensure that conference teams remain in place until at least 2036.