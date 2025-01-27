CFB insider has clear message for Steve Sarkisian as Arch Manning gears up to lead Texas in 2025

Steve Sarkisian's Texas Longhorns has been in the spotlight, with quarterback Arch Manning set to lead the Longhorns' offense next season. With Quinn Ewers entering the 2025 NFL Draft, all eyes are now on Manning, who has impressed in his brief opportunities. However, college football insider Pat Forde has urged Sarkisian to ensure he sets up a suitable offensive line for the young quarterback to thrive at Texas.

In a YouTube video posted on Yahoo! Sports on Friday, Jan. 24, Forde outlined that Sarkisian needs to fix Texas' offensive line for Manning to show his class.

"They [Longhorns] need to rebuild their offensive line," Forde said. "Any quarterback can look suboptimal behind a bad offensive line, but it's hard to believe Texas would have a bad OL. Just maybe a young one or one that needs to come together a little bit." (Timestamp: 5:17)

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"But between Arch's athleticism and the passing ability that we've been able to see, which hasn't been a ton, and the maturity level and everything else, I think the expectation is that he steps in and is immediately one of the best quarterbacks in the country."

During the 2024 season, Manning had limited game time but still recorded 939 passing yards and nine touchdowns with two interceptions. His rushing game has also impressed many in certain matchups, tallying 108 yards and four touchdowns on 25 carries.

Manning got two starts for the Longhorns in the regular season when Ewers was nursing an abdominal injury. He guided Texas to dominant wins over ULM and Mississippi State.

Steve Sarkisian extends contract at Texas to continue building the program

NCAA Football: Texas Longhorns HC Steve Sarkisian - Source: Imagn

Earlier this month, Steve Sarkisian reportedly signed a contract extension at Texas. He reportedly inked a seven-year, $74.2 million deal, which increased his salary from $5.8 million to $10.3 million per year.

This means that Sarkisian plans to work with Manning for the 2025 season. It's also possible that Manning could play the next two seasons with the Longhorns, as scouts have asked him to spend an extra year as a starter before declaring for the NFL Draft.

Texas hired Sarkisian in 2021. He has compiled a 38-17 record with the program thus far.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Texas Longhorns Fan? Check out the latest Texas Longhorns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.