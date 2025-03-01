CFB Insider concerned for Dabo Swinney’s Clemson beyond 2025 season

The Clemson Tigers have become the leading ACC program in the last few seasons. And while their success might continue in 2025, college football insider Josh Pate believes it could also be their last strong season before they experience some struggles.

Ad

Pate mentioned the Tigers lead the nation in returning production, a statistic measured by ESPN’s Bill Connelly that accounts for the returning number of snaps for any given program. Clemson’s returning production number is at 81% for 2025.

“They’re the number one returning production offense in the country," Josh Pate said." They have got eight starters back. Quarterback is back, wide receivers are back, 13 of their 18 players with 200 plus snaps on defense are back. So, love where Clemson’s at (for the 2025 season).”

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

If everything looks well for next season, why is Josh Pate so concerned about 2026 and beyond? The main reason is probably recruiting. Entering the 2025 season, the Tigers will have one of the top quarterbacks in the nation in Cade Klubnik, while their receiving corps, led by Antonio Williams, should also be one of the best in college football.

The defense lost Barrett Carter, RJ Mickens and Payton Page but has enough depth to bounce back in 2025. But once the season is over and all those experienced contributors leave South Carolina, there is little indication that they have enough talent to keep up with the leading programs.

Ad

Clemson’s 2025 recruiting class is ranked 26th in the nation (per 247Sports' composite rankings). The 2024 class was 11th. With Dabo Swinney opting to mostly stay out of the transfer portal, the Tigers could struggle to replenish the talent on the roster.

Other ACC teams are also gaining ground. Miami had the 13th-ranked recruiting class in 2025 and are aggressive in the transfer portal. Florida State and Georgia Tech also landed top 25 recruiting classes this year.

Ad

Dabo Swinney gives injury updates at Clemson’s spring practice

Entering spring practice, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney shared some updates on key player injuries. Among the most encouraging updates was about sophomore wide receiver Tyler Brown, who was nursing a foot injury that caused him to play in only six games last year. Swinney said that the WR "looks great."

Ad

Running back Jay Haynes is still recovering from a torn ACL in the ACC Championship game, while freshman linebacker Logan Anderson and defensive end Ari Watford are also nursing ACL injuries.

Tight end Olsen Patt-Henry who is recovering from a shoulder surgery is out. Defensive tackle Champ Thompson and defensive end Zaire Patterson are also recovering from injuries and will be unavailable.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Clemson Tigers Fan? Check out the latest Tigers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.