CFB insider confirms Nico Iamaleava’s shocking landing spot amid NIL controversy

Nico Iamaleava is packing his bags for Westwood, at least according to CFB insider Colin Cowherd. The former Tennessee quarterback is headed to UCLA, ending one of the wildest NIL transfer sagas of the year.
Cowherd dropped the update on X on Wednesday afternoon, writing,
“I am told — moments ago — Nico Iamaleava is going to UCLA.”
However, Cowherd added that Iamaleava’s camp insists the move wasn’t about the money, but dissatisfaction with Tennessee’s offensive system. Still, the reported $4 million surrounding Iamaleava’s NIL demands had the college football world spinning.
After leading the Vols to the College Football Playoff, the QB entered the transfer portal amid a messy breakup with Josh Heupel’s program. Iamaleava’s stat line in 2024 was solid —213-of-334 passing (63.8%) for 2,616 yards, 19 touchdowns and only five picks, plus 358 rushing yards and three TDs. Now, he’s set to take over in LA and start fresh.
Penn State HC gets honest on Nico Iamaleava's NIL saga
Penn State coach James Franklin isn’t getting drawn into the whole Iamaleava NIL saga. However, he’s clearly watching how it unfolds. Iamaleava’s messy split from Tennessee over a reported $4 million NIL demand made headlines, but Franklin chose to stay above the fray when asked for his take.
"I'm focused on Penn State," Franklin said on Wednesday while talking to reporters. "I can't speak on what's happening in another state, or in another conference."
He made it clear that while he won’t throw shade at Iamaleava or the Vols, he’s proud of how his own squad is handling the ever-evolving world of NIL.
Franklin doubled down on Penn State’s mission to provide a “transformational experience,” not just a transactional one.
“That's a two-way street, for players and for coaches. I can just speak on how we're kinda operating. We're not trying to operate like that for the most part and our players haven't either,” he said.
As Tennessee moves on from its former five-star QB, Franklin is focused on keeping the Nittany Lions drama-free and focused.
