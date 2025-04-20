CFB insider details how the government can help the NIL-transfer portal chaos amid Nico Iamaleava debacle

Nico Iamaleava made headlines after reports revealed he wanted to double his $2 million NIL deal with the Tennessee Volunteers. He held out at spring practice, which led the Josh Heupel-led team to part ways with the 20-year-old signal caller.

Ad

In today’s episode of "That SEC Football Podcast," college football insider Patrick Smith explained how the government could intervene to fix the current NIL and transfer portal scenarios.

"So basically he's given a middle finger to the NCAA, and there's no one that is going to be able to stop any school or any kid of doing anything. So I think that's why it was so important for Josh Heupel and Tennessee to do what they did. So, to answer your question with a long answer, I think the government is going to have to step in. They're going to have to put up some form of guard rails. They're going to have to have some form of collective bargaining.” [4:10]

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

The insider says if no one steps in, college players will keep leaving their teams freely, even after signing NIL deals, unless rules are set. Pro leagues like the NFL, MLB and NBA have such regulations, and college football must follow to ensure fairness.

Also read: Insider who broke Nico Iamaleava's transfer expected him to work things out with the Vols

Cam Newton breaks silence on Nico Iamaleava NIL debacle

Cam Newton, the 2010 Heisman Trophy winner and former Auburn quarterback, doesn’t blame Nico Iamaleava fully. On Wednesday, Newton shared his views on his YouTube podcast, "4th & 1 with Cam Newton."

Ad

"This is a perfect case of 'good advice saves, bad advice kills. Good advice will save your life. Bad advice will kill you. Whoever gave him the advice to sit out killed that kid. Whoever told his father, whoever told him, or gave him the inkling of, 'We need more money.' Yeah, you would think it's about money. This has everything to do with advice." Newton said. [4:23]

Ad

Newton further added that no matter how Iamaleava recovers from this situation, people will always remember it. He explained that certain moments stick with a player’s career. For Iamaleava, this transfer and money issue might leave a mark on his reputation, which Cam finds unfortunate.

Also read: Analyst points out massive irony in Nico Iamaleava’s transfer situation

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prasen Prasen is an NFL/College Sports analyst at Sportskeeda. A B.Tech/Civil Engineering graduate, he has two years of experience writing content.



For Prasen, providing historical angles relevant to the story is important, as it can give the reader useful information and help them relate it to the present. He thinks this keeps the content unique rather than just a bland reporting of facts. Prasen believes in fact-checking and researching relevant information as per the headline and context. He hates clickbait or misleading the reader.



A fan of the Colorado Buffaloes since Deion Sanders took over as coach, Prasen expects Coach Prime to make the Buffs a national championship contender. Nick Saban is his favorite all-time coach, while Baker Mayfield and Caitlin Clark are his favorite players. Prasen considers Vince Young coming up clutch for the Texas Longhorns in the dying seconds of the 2017 national championship game against the USC Trojans as the most iconic moment of all time.



Per Prasen, College Sports is competitive and garners attention but it is just the beginning, where a student-athlete can show their skills and potential to make it to the big leagues. When he is not researching and writing, Prasen’s hobbies include pursuing higher studies and playing sports. Know More

Tennessee Volunteers Fan? Check out the latest Tennessee Volunteers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.