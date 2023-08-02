There seems to be some worry about the Pac-12 collapse, as there's a lack of money from a media rights deal.

Their current deal with ESPN and Fox expires on Jul. 1, 2024, and they have already lost their three biggest programs. The UCLA Bruins and USC Trojans are heading for the Big Ten, while the Colorado Buffaloes are bolting for a Big 12 reunion.

College football insider Greg Swaim has speculated that the revenue for programs from a new media rights deal or linear television coverage are the reasons why teams leave the Pac-12. He tweeted:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"It'll be interesting to see if the reason more #Pac12 teams leave due to lack of revenue from their media deal, or will it be the lack of linear television coverage."

SWAIM SHOW @GSwaim It'll be interesting to see if the reason more #Pac12 teams leave due to lack of revenue from their media deal, or will it be the lack of linear television coverage.

The Pac-12 collapse has been heavily reported, and there seems to be a steady decline in the health of the conference. We're 11 months away from their current TV deal expiring; with no announcement of a renewal, the Pac-12 collapse could be happening.

What indications are there of a Pac-12 collapse?

The Pac-12 collapse crowd has been out lately and for good reason. Arguably the three biggest programs have hit the bricks beginning in 2024 and joining conferences that are thriving.

The rumor for the Pac-12 TV deal is partnering and going on Apple TV, which will kill the growth of the conference, as they will be behind a paywall. That means the Pac-12 won't be able to get people to watch their games on linear television and expand their brand.

Instead, they will likely be viewed by a small percentage of the 25 million Apple TV users. College football is a booming sport and should be going up. However, if they were to be behind a paywall, that could stunt any potential growth, as viewers would have to pay to watch that football.

The Pac-12 collapse has been something that has been going on, and the conference needs to figure out where they want to stand. They have been the worst in terms of Power Five conferences in terms of media rights deals. If the reported $19.7 million per team price for this potential deal is correct, they're the worst-paid conference, too.

It seems to be something that Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff ought to have seen coming. He was unable to get a deal done during the early negotiating window last year, as he asked for Big Ten money.

The Pac-12 brand without USC, UCLA and Colorado is not as valuable as the conference wants to believe, which is a bitter pill to swallow.