CFB insider drops LaNorris Sellers' injury update as Shane Beamer preps for South Carolina vs Missouri in Week 4

South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers suffered a huge medical setback against Vanderbilt in Week 3 of college football. He suffered a mild concussion after a helmet-to-helmet hit with Vandy LB Langston Patterson. As a result, he was taken back to the locker room but never returned for the second half of the game. The aftermath of this setback was a big loss (31-7) for Shane Beamer and Co. This weekend, the Gamecocks are scheduled to play the Missouri Tigers and Sellers' availability has been a matter of concern among South Carolina fans. Well, there appears to be some positive news on his potential availability for the game.LaNorris Sellers injury update ahead of South Carolina vs Missouri gameAccording to college football insider Pete Thamel, the sophomore QB has practiced on Tuesday and is expected to make a return. However, the official announcement is due and coach Shane Beamer hasn't shared any locker room update on the quarterback.“There’s optimism around the status of South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers for the game at Missouri on Saturday, per ESPN sources. He’s been in practice and there are positive signs for his availability,” Thamel shared the news on X.Earlier this week, the South Carolina head coach made blunt remarks about Sellers' presence on Thursday. He had mentioned that nobody would be given special treatment and that the quarterback should be able to have a certain amount of time spent at practice before he takes the field on Saturday.“We have a pretty consistent policy that if you don’t practice Tuesday or Wednesday, you’re not going to play,” Beamer said during Tuesday’s press conference.“I don’t care who you are; if you don’t get out there and practice on Tuesdays and Wednesdays especially, it’s really tough to just practice on Thursday. Practice on Thursdays are important here,” he added.Shane Beamer and South Carolina has a challenging schedule in 2025The Gamecocks had a great start to their season with two early wins in the consecutive games; however, the streak was broken against Vandy owing to Sellers' exit. This coming weekend, Beamer and Co. will have Missouri on road followed by Kentucky, LSU, Oklahoma and Alabama.The second half gets even more interesting with games against Ole Miss in Week 9 and Texas A&amp;M in Week 10. Beamer will wrap up 2025 with a blockbuster game against Dabo Swinney's Clemson at home. If they aspire to make the playoff, at least 11 wins would be necessary by the end of the season.