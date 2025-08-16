  • home icon
  CFB insider drops latest update on Texas defense as Steve Sarkisian aims to run for national championship in 2025

CFB insider drops latest update on Texas defense as Steve Sarkisian aims to run for national championship in 2025

By Maliha
Modified Aug 16, 2025 11:46 GMT
NCAA Football: Cotton Bowl-Ohio State at Texas - Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: Cotton Bowl-Ohio State at Texas - Source: Imagn

Excitement around Texas is at an all-time high following back-to-back appearances in the playoff semifinals and the debut of Arch Manning as the Longhorns’ new starting quarterback.

While much of the buzz centers on Manning’s role in the offense, Orangebloods.com’s Anwar Richardson reports that insiders are equally impressed with the Longhorns’ defense coming out of fall camp.

"One thing that has stood out is just how cohesive the defense is," Richardson said. "The majority of players on that side of the ball know what they’re doing, which has made it easier on the staff during the offseason."
In 2024, Texas held opponents to just 109.6 rushing yards per game at 3.24 yards per carry. According to On3, the Longhorns ranked No. 13 nationally in rush defense, No. 7 in pass defense, No. 8 on third downs and No. 3 in red zone defense.

For the 2025 season, Texas will be anchored by two preseason All-Americans: junior linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. and sophomore edge rusher Colin Simmons.

Team chemistry also appears to be a strength, as Richardson shared that when safety Michael Taaffe speaks, teammates pay attention, and the secondary looks both deep and dependable.

Fan enthusiasm is also matching the school's momentum, as Texas Athletics has sold out season tickets and single-game tickets for every home game at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. This marks the fourth straight year the Longhorns have broken their all-time season ticket record.

Texas DE Colin Simmons delivers bold prediction for 2025

The No. 1 Texas will kick off the 2025 season against defending champion Ohio State on Aug. 30 before hosting San Jose State in their home opener on Sept. 6.

Steve Sarkisian’s squad is already viewed as a strong contender for the national title, and players like defensive end Colin Simmons are fueling the buzz.

“This year is going to be a movie, I tell you, when it comes to both sides of the ball,” Simmons said (via 247Sports). “I really paid attention to the little things this off-season and in fall camp. I’ve really been paying attention to my eyes and my IQ of the game, and just getting better at everything.”

The 2025 season also marks Texas’ second year competing in the Southeastern Conference. The Longhorns secured a 7-2 record in the SEC last year.

Maliha

