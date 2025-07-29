CFB insider drops major update on Pac-12 expansion as next round of conference realignment reportedly secures Commish Teresa Gould's future

Following the addition of Texas State in late June, the Pac-12 is now poised to compete once again as a conference in collegiate athletics. The league, which was last active during the 2023-24 athletic year, experienced a significant decline, resulting in the departure of all members except two.With eight football-playing members, the league has now met the Football Bowl Subdivision eligibility criteria as a conference. The league now boasts nine total members, with the addition of seven schools, including Oregon State and Washington State, which were previously left behind.While its membership means it's survived the existential threat that came its way, the Pac-12 is not done expanding. According to college football insider John Cazano, the conference is open to further expanding its membership and will continue to work diligently towards this goal.With a relaunch set for 2026, the league aims to sponsor 18 sports from then on. The old Pac-12 sponsored 19 sports, including eight men's sports and 11 women's sports. The imploded conference has also sponsored six sports since last year with its two members.More importantly, the conference is also working on extending the contract of Commissioner Teresa Gould in the coming weeks, per John Cazano. However, the details of the deal are currently unknown, and there is no information on when it will be finalized and announced.Gould replaced George Kliavkoff as the commissioner of the conference following the implosion in 2024. She had the responsibility of navigating the league through its crisis and ensuring its survival. Now that she has fulfilled that, it's expected that she will stay in the leadership for much longer.Teresa Gould hinted at further expansion of the Pac-12 after the media deal with CBSThe Pac-12 announced CBS as its media partner for football and basketball until 2031 in June. It marked a significant step forward in the conference's survival journey. In the same week, Teresa Gould hinted at further expansion of the league in an exclusive interview with Yogi Roth on the Y-Option Substack.“I’ve been saying all along that once we get our media rights to completion, or to near-completion — enough where we have a sense of who our patterns are and what the economics look like — we would then pivot back to our membership strategy. And I think we’re at that point,” Gould said.“Now that we have our anchor partner done and announced, we absolutely are in conversations and will continue conversations with prospective members to take the next step — probably not the final step — around future membership.”A few days after the interview, the Pac-12 finalized the addition of Texas State as its ninth school and eighth football-playing member. A host of schools are considered candidates for further expansion of the league, including Tulane, Rice, UTSA, Memphis, and several others.