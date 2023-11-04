CFB insider drops timeline for Jim Harbaugh's suspension as Big Ten Commish Tony Petitti reportedly makes move

Jim Harbaugh's suspension decision suddenly appears to have a deadline, and the sign-stealing drama may be coming to an end. According to reports, the Big Ten has made a decision on the Michigan Wolverines' head coach. The time when the decision will be made public is also announced.

The Wolverines head coach has faced accusations of stealing signals from rival teams by sending analysts to watch the games. While many have defended Harbaugh throughout the saga, there are others who see the act as cheating.

Big 10 commissioner Tony Petitti is caught in the middle of the storm, trying to make a decision. So, what will the Big Ten commissioner do about Jim Harbaugh's suspension decision?

Big 10 commissioner Tony Petitti's decision on Jim Harbaugh's suspension

According to the latest reports, Big 10 commissioner Tony Petitti has decided to suspend the Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh in the wake of the sign-stealing scandal. Insider Greg Swaim says that the decision will be made public on Saturday. However, it is still unclear how long the suspension will last.

The Wolverines have already axed Connor Stallions on Friday. He is accused of hiring people to attend the games of future Michigan opponents and record the signals used by them. His axing is the first action that the program has taken since the scandal broke out.

As the Wolverines wait for Harbaugh's fate to be decided, they have a game against Purdue to navigate. Will the head coach be able to see off this game? Or will the Jim Harbaugh suspension order come before the game starts?

The Wolverines are on a roll

The Jim Harbaugh suspension might be swinging over their heads, but Michigan has been dominant in the Big 10. They haven't lost a single game entering week 10 and sit at the top of the conference table. And there hasn't been a team that has really come close to beating Harbaugh's boys.

Their next opponents are the Purdue Boilermakers, who have struggled throughout the season and are 2-6 overall.

So it may not be a concern for the Wolverines, but Harbaugh's suspension would be a significant blow to the program if and when it happens.