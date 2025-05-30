In 2025, the College Football Playoff will seed all 12 teams based on the selection committee's rankings. In 2024, the top four seeds were reserved for conference champions, sparking controversy as teams like Boise State secured high rankings despite weaker schedules. The change aims to improve postseason competitiveness.

After a format meeting among power conference head coaches and athletic directors, it was decided that College Football Playoff seedings will now follow the selection committee's recommendations. The first four bids will also be selected by the committee, the traditional way, which was followed when CFP had a four-team bracket.

Greg McElroy analyzed the current changes and upvoted the idea of seedings.

“I think it's probably a matter of time that this got fixed. Plus there was an issue last year when you take into account the fact that the five seed actually had a more manageable path to the national championship game than say, I don't know the one seed. That's somewhat problematic,” McElroy said via ESPN on Thursday." McElroy said (Timestamp - 27:25).

“This is the way we've been doing college football for a long time. We didn't reward conference champions with byes. It kind of simplifies the process. So now all we need to think about, rank one through 12 based on quality, and the criteria will all be factored in, it will go one through 12 the same way it always did.

"So I think we as college football consumers, we're already kind of equipped to be able to gather this information and study it, and let's also be acknowledging too, it's going to put a new found premium on continuing to improve the strength of schedule argument.”

House vs NCAA settlement will pour more money to college football programs' purses

In a landmark agreement, starting in 2025, the participating schools will receive $20.4 million in compensation for the development and operational activities of athletic programs. The final verdict on this settlement is yet to arrive, which is expected to come before the 2025 football season begins.

It also states that the football programs will receive a major portion of these funds. It can be used for recruiting, NIL contracts and infrastructural developments. A regulatory committee is expected to be set up in order to foresee each and every program's way of spending the money, and ensure that they are not violating the guidelines.

