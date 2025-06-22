CFB insider highlights pressure on Marcel Reed to carry Texas A&M after dismal 8-5 finish in 2024 season

Texas A&M will enter the 2025 college football season with Marcel Reed as its full-time quarterback. After sharing snaps with Conner Weigman last year, Reed will take over as the clear starter following a 2024 campaign in which he passed for 1,864 yards and 15 touchdowns and added 547 rushing yards and seven rushing scores.

The Aggies finished 8-5 last season, going 5-3 in Southeastern Conference play. Their losses came against Notre Dame, South Carolina, Texas, Auburn and USC. Now, in coach Mike Elko’s second season, expectations have risen, but opinions on how far the team can go vary.

College football analysts Michael W. Bratton and Cousin Shane discussed A&M’s outlook on “The SEC podcast” on Tuesday. Bratton predicted a 10-2 season, saying that would make the Aggies a “playoff lock,” while Shane projected a 9-3 finish.

On a snippet from the podcast that was posted on X, a commenter said:

“That is quite optimistic. With likely losses at ND (Notre Dame) and Texas, there is no room for error. I just don't see it unless Reed becomes a stud at the QB position. I think if they hit 8-4, Elko has done a solid job and can build on that. 9-3 and you extend the man.”

Bratton responded, highlighting that the pressure on Marcel Reed was unnecessary.

“I’m not sure why Marcel Reed has to carry Texas A&M given the Aggies bring back the SEC’s most experienced O-Line and top 4 leading rushers,” he tweeted. “A&M’s defense has to get better — defense cost them Carolina, Auburn & Southern Cal games."

2025 core around Marcel Reed

In 2024, running backs Le’Veon Moss, EJ Smith, Terry Bussey and Amari Daniels were the top rushers for A&M apart from Marcel Reed, according to FOX Sports. Moss and Smith return for their senior seasons, while Bussey, now a sophomore, is expected to line up at wide receiver this year. Daniels, a junior, will also be back in the rotation.

In the 2025 backfield, Moss is expected to lead the group again, with Rueben Owens and Daniels adding depth. Offensive coordinator Collin Klein is expected to keep the run game as the team’s main strength.

The offense will also benefit from a deeper group of wide receivers. Behind a veteran offensive line, led by guard Ar’maj Reed-Adams, who transferred from Kansas, the Aggies hope to lead their conference in rushing.

On defense, the Aggies allowed 22.2 points per game last season, ranking 29th in the country. But in their five losses, they gave up nearly 35 points per game.

Two new pass rushers will be taking over Texas A&M’s defense in the upcoming season: TJ Searcy, a transfer from Florida and Damon Hayes from Rutgers. They’ll be playing on the other side of pass rusher Cashius Howell. At tackle, returning starter Albert Regis will bring his veteran expertise. The team appears to have the pieces to improve in 2025.

