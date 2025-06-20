CFB insider makes a bold prediction for Arch Manning ahead of the 2025-26 college football season

There's a lot of hype around Arch Manning ahead of his first season as Texas’ starting quarterback. The former five-star recruit will take over the starting job next season following the departure of Quinn Ewers, and there’ve been a lot of talks about what he will achieve in the role.

Ad

Rece Davis is the latest individual in the media to join the Manning hype train. In his top-five quarterback ranking heading into the 2025 season on an episode of College GameDay Podcast, the ESPN analyst ranked the Longhorns signal caller at the top, ahead of more established names in the landscape.

“My number one quarterback, the guy who’ll have the best season for his team, put up the best numbers? Arch Manning,” Davis said. “And I know that’s what you expected, but not for the reasons.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“This is a healthy chunk of my belief in Manning’s talent and a gargantuan chunk in my belief in Steve Sarkisian as a guy who can take quarterbacks and make them succeed beyond what their experience might indicate they would."

Davis’ words echo the strong belief across the landscape in Manning and Texas ahead of the upcoming season. LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier was ranked No. 2 on the list while Clemson’s Cade Klubnik, South Carolina’s LaNorris Seller, and Louisville's Miller Moss took the remaining three spots, respectively.

Ad

One analyst can't understand the Arch Manning hype train

The Arch Manning hype train continues to spread around the college football world as the upcoming 2025 season approaches. However, Jake Crain does not have the same belief in the Texas quarterback's potential, expressing his feelings on Hard Count with JD PicKell on Tuesday, June 17.

“When you look at some of these quarterback rankings and people are putting Arch Manning at two, like ahead of guys like Garrett Nussmeier and even Marcel Reed. I think at the moment, it blows my mind,” Crain said.

Ad

“So, I'm not saying this in any way reflects who Arch Manning is, but to me, you don't have enough information to be able to start putting Manning with what we know now as your number two or number one or really top five returning quarterbacks through all classes. Not newcomers, but through all classes.”

Crain joins a small group of college football analysts who are not sold on the Manning hype. The quarterback showed glimpses of what he can do when he came on in place of Ewers last season. However, some don't believe the performance warrants the hype.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Farouk Yusuf Farouk Yusuf is a journalist who covers College Football and College Basketball at Sportskeeda and previously worked with the NBA and NFL departments.



A lover of history, Farouk loves throwbacks, but he also likes pondering what the future might hold for the college sports landscape.



Farouk's favorite college players of all time are Johnny Manziel and Reggie Bush, while his favorite teams are Alabama, Ohio State, Texas, Michigan and Georgia. Tua Tagovailoa's game-winning touchdown pass to Devonta Smith in the 2016 national championship game remains his favorite college sports moment.



Aside from writing, Farouk is also a visual artist, web developer, UI/UX designer, graphic designer, photographer, and crafter. Know More

Texas Longhorns Fan? Check out the latest Texas Longhorns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.