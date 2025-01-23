CFB Insider makes an eye-catching remark about Deion Sanders’ future as Cowboys rumors persist

RJ Young wants his Dallas Cowboys to end the drought. If Deion Sanders is the man to do that, that's fine by him. In a recent episode of Fox Sports' "All Facts No Brakes" podcast, the sports pundit opened up about who his sources are telling him is the most likely person to become the next head coach of the Dallas Cowboys. For him, that isn't important. He wants them to win, regardless of who they pick as a coach:

"Football people have told me Kellen Moore is the guy. I don't give a damn who you hire. Win me a Super Bowl... I need this fixed, if Deion can do it more power to him, if Kellen can do it more power to him. I don't give a damn, I need a Super Bowl, I need it right now"

Deion Sanders was the frontrunner to become Jerry Jones' Cowboys' next coach immediately following Mike McCarthy's dismissal last Monday. Sanders first reported and then confirmed that he and Jones had a phone conversation about the possibility. However, since then, the possibility has seemed remote, as the franchise hasn't set a date for an official interview with Sanders.

Shedeur Sanders on the possibility of Deion Sanders becoming the next coach of the Dallas Cowboys

Speaking on his "2Legendary with Shedeur Sanders" podcast, Shedeur Sanders revealed that he's not getting involved in his father's decision-making regarding career prospects:

"It's not really up to me. I don't really have a say in anything at all," Shedeur said.

He also seemed to address questions regarding whether he would like to end up on a team coached by Deion Sanders:

"I'm coming into the league, I don't have too much of a say so. I'm just thankful for whatever situation comes."

Shedeur Sanders is deep in preparations for the NFL Combine later in the year, hoping to boast his profile for the 2025 NFL Draft. He's no longer the favorite to become the first overall pick, with Cam Ward favored by the bookies now. Travis Hunter has also overtaken him, being the favorite to be the second overall pick. With that Shedeur Sanders has become the third overall player in the odds for the NFL first overall draft pick, according to Fox Sports.

