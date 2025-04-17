CFB insider makes thoughts clear on potential UCLA-Nico Iamaleava union amid NIL fiasco 

The decision made by Nico Iamaleava to hold out from attending practice with the Tennessee Volunteers cost him his spot in the program. Now, the question being asked is, as Iamaleava is in the transfer portal, where will he end up?
That question has likely been answered, with Iamaleava widely being linked with the UCLA Bruins, in what will be a homecoming for the quarterback.
On Thursday's edition of "The Pat McAfee Show," college football analyst A.J. Hawk gave his take on the quarterback:
"We watched Nico Iamaleava in that game against Ohio State, and he's tough as nails. ... I have a ton of respect for how he plays."
Iamaleava was never going to be able to get the perfect deal, but his move to UCLA seems like the best move that he could have made.
The former Tennessee quarterback amazed many during his freshman year and led the team to a College Football Playoff spot, losing 42-17 in the first round to Ohio State.
While the Volunteers were heavily favored and Iamaleava underperformed (going 14 of 31 for only 104 yards), Hawk was impressed by how he fared against a team that went on to win the national championship.
Now with the Bruins, Iamaleava will play in the Big Ten. Here, Ohio State, Michigan and Oregon are the teams to beat. During winter, players experience very cold conditions, something Iamaleava would not have seen when he was in the SEC.
These were the conditions that Iamaleava faced when he played the Buckeyes in the CFP. As he was shown, he can do well in this weather, something that he is going to have to thrive in if he is going to make a positive impact on the performances of UCLA.
Colin Cowherd sheds some light on Nico Iamaleava's decision
Nico Iamaleava hasn't given any public comment about his transfer or his situation with the Volunteers. However, college football analysts provided information about his decision.
On Wednesday, Colin Cowherd posted the following on social media:
“I am told — moments ago — Nico Iamaleava is going to UCLA,” Cowherd wrote. “Family still claims it’s NOT about the (money bag emoji) It’s about the @Vol_Football offense. I was not told what the Bruins are paying.”
According to the family of Iamaleava, his decision not to attend practice was because he was not happy with the Volunteers' offense and disagreed with the notion that the move was for the money.
This goes against the consensus that he did it due to a disagreement with his NIL earnings, and is likely to not be believed by the fans, especially when one considers the position in the offense that Iamaleava was in.
